“New Year, Be You” Wellness Conference

It’s the New Year, which means that a lot of people have made plans to live healthier lifestyles in 2017. Some people opt to “go it alone”, while others look for support from the pros. When it comes to pros in Buffalo, one of the best healthy food/living advocates is DeChantel Lloyd. DeChantel regularly writes for healthy living websites, and even publishes her own site called Living Well with DeChantell.

Each year, DeChantell hosts a wellness conference right here in Buffalo that aims to get people up to speed with some of the best ways to get (and stay) healthy. “I saw a need to educate beyond online and show what health and wellness really looks like in person and tell the community how to get there. It’s all about authenticity.”

This year the event is about ‘Learning how to master the most complicated and delicate piece of equipment that we will ever own. Our bodies.’

Aside from showcasing a number of health and wellness issues that she regularly discusses on her website, DeChantell will be inviting a number of experts in the industry, including “Chef Ahki”. “This year, I thought ‘big'”, said DeChantell. “I decided to host “Celebrity Chef Ahki” of Delicious Indigenous foods. Chef Ahki, known for her message of consciousness and no nonsense, attracts celebrity clients like Lenny Kravitz, Bradley Cooper and rappers COMMON and Waka Flocka. Sought after for her food is medicine approach, Chef Ahki also a nutritional counselor, food activist and author will be in Buffalo to educate the community on electric foods, healing our bodies and enhancing our lives with fresh (non-hybrid) fruits and vegetables.”

2017 looks like it’s going to be the year for setting healthy living goals for a lot of people. With access to so many healthy foods, nutritionists, information, programs, etc., everyone has the ability to find routines that work best for them. If you’re still looking for a way to achieve your own goals, let DeChantell lead the way.

“New Year, Be You” Wellness Conference