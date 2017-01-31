Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery | Friday, February 3, 2017

0 Comments

Every first Friday of the month, the public is invited to attend a day at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, filled with all sorts of interactive art events and activities. There’s something for everyone, including kids. The line-up includes tours, art exhibits, classes, live music, talks, events, hands-on activities, food and drink, and lots of surprises along the way. Many of the activities and tours are free (see below). The current exhibit at the gallery is Picasso: The Artist and His Models on view through February 19, 2017.

Friday, February 3, 2017

10 am–noon Drop-In Art Activity (FREE)

11–11:45 am Family Fun Tour (FREE)

noon–1:30 pm ArtCart—Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One: Humor and Satire from the Collection (FREE)

1–3 pm Studio Art Class for Adults 

$10 general admission / FREE for Members / Register Online

1:30–2:30 pm Public Tour (FREE)

4–5 pm “What’s Your Vision?” Tour (FREE 

5–7 pm Drop-In Art Activity (FREE)

5:30–7:30 pm Jazz and Happy Hour

Featuring music by Doug Yeomans and Sue Kincaid

6:30–7 pm Gallery Talk—Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One: Humor and Satire from the Collection (FREE)

7:30–8 pm Gallery Talk—Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One: Humor and Satire from the Collection (FREE)

7:30–8:30 pm Performance: Black Rock Zydeco (FREE)

7:30–9:30 pm Studio Art Class for Adults

$10 general admission / FREE for Members / Register Online 

8:30–9:30 pm The Art of Food and Drink: Tommyrotter Distillery

$10 general admission / $5 for Members / Register Online

Become a Member during M&T FIRST FRIDAYS and receive a 20% discount! 

Lead image: Black Rock Zydeco. Image courtesy of the artist

