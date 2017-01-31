Every first Friday of the month, the public is invited to attend a day at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, filled with all sorts of interactive art events and activities. There’s something for everyone, including kids. The line-up includes tours, art exhibits, classes, live music, talks, events, hands-on activities, food and drink, and lots of surprises along the way. Many of the activities and tours are free (see below). The current exhibit at the gallery is Picasso: The Artist and His Models on view through February 19, 2017.
M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery | Friday, February 3, 2017
