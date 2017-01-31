M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery | Friday, February 3, 2017

Welcome to the Collective International Film Festival!

Thanks to our generous sponsors, we now offer FREE submissions! No entry fee!

Filmmakers can win up to $1,500 and 17 other cash prizes are up for grabs. Registration and submission ends January 31, 2017. Our screening and award ceremony will also be announced Jan 31st, and will be in Buffalo.

We have 3 subject categories, and 2 age groups: 13-18, and 19 .

Our categories reflect our goals, mirroring what we stand by:

–Living in Poverty pushes filmmakers to think out of the box about an issue that is so often put in the dark, and prodded with opinion. We aim to put a floodlight on poverty, with a globe at its center.

–Identity narratives are the best way to help feel how constricting and different slipping on someone else’s shoes truly is. This is the key to diversity, you never feel closer to someone else after you not only hear, but experience their story.

–“Fear me not, I mean well,” allows contestants to find a common ground on grim issues while being playful and creating awareness for the issue of their choice.