Monday Night Miles: Blizzard of ’77 Run

Every Monday night, a group of runners sets out onto Buffalo’s streets for a themed run. The group has been running for a a while, and is always looking for new people to participate. This coming Monday, the run will be dedicated to the memory of The Blizzard of ’77 – it’s the 40 year anniversary. The run will start at 6pm and will be comprised of both a 3.5 run and a special Blizzard of 7.7 mile route option.

According to event organizer, Jim Cielencki (Mile by Mile Buffalo), “The goal is to take runners through a cultural, architectural and historical journey through all the streets of the Elmwood Village, and Allentown while running.”

The runs are free. They area great way to explore the city, get to know other runners, set fun paces, train, and/or simply travel in a pack – no runner is left behind (the majority of runners are 9:30-11:00 min/miles).

“Each week has a theme, the first two weeks were destination themed: Arlington Park and Little Summer St. Last week, it was The Great Gatsby Run where we visited all the homes that F. Scott Fitzgerald lived in while here,” noted Cielencki. “Last week we did The Curious Dream where we visited the site of Mark Twain’s home, the office he worked in and the site of the Old North St Cemetery which is the setting of The Curious Dream short story.

“Other upcoming runs include the Saarinen Run, Presidents run, St. Louis Steeplechase, a Mystery Run, a Richardson Run and so on. We’ve had anywhere from 25-45 people at the three to five mile runs so far, and I am always excited to see new faces. I’m also planning Sunday Café Runs where I’m hosting runs out of various cafés through the city and select ones in East Aurora, Hamburg, Lockport, Niagara Falls and so on. The first will be the Lower West Side at BreadHive.

“The runs are NOT geared towards fast paces, my goal is to make it for everyone. Last year, I ran every street of Buffalo mostly by myself, but this year I want to bring people with me. I learned a lot from the experience and I hope this happens for other people too.

Monday Night Miles is a FREE running group that occurs every Monday night at 6pm out of Campus Wheelworks – 744 Elmwood Avenue. Maps and turn by turn directions will be provided plus they will be posted the day before the run. If you are training for an upcoming spring race or just looking to get outside during the winter months, everyone is welcome. Post run dinner options include Spot Coffee, 727 Elmwood (Old Blue Monk), SATO and Acropolis. 727 is offering a burger special after the runs. Buy a burger and beer then get a FREE beer. There’s lots to choose from after the run.

Monday Night Miles: Blizzard of ’77 Run | See Facebook event