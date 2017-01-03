It’s great seeing so many opportunities for tango dancing, especially during the winter season. One of the most popular events coming up in the tango dance arena is Milonga Mariposa (themed Roaring 20s), hosted by instructor Ekaterina “Katya” Klepikova. Taking a look at Ekaterina’s laundry list of dance-related events and classes, it is easy to see that she is keeping herself, and a lot of Buffalonians, busy these days. And what better activity to be busy with, than dancing?

Originally a gymnast, Katya embarked her profession as a tango dancer/instructor right here in Buffalo, then began traveling to Montreal and NYC and Buenos Aires to perfect her skills. Now she’s sharing what she has learned along the way.

“I’ve been hosting Milonga Mariposa once a month since 2010,” said Katya. “Not to brag, but probably the most elegant and classy tango event in Buffalo. Always dress to impress. Once in a while I invite guest teachers or guest djs from out of town. We also have a wonderful tango club at UB.”

As far as Milonga Mariposa – it is the longest run milonga in WNY. The upcoming theme is Roaring 20s in Black & White.

Dress to impress, BYOB and enjoy the most elegant of Buffalo milongas! Candle lights, charming atmosphere, best of traditional tango music…

Milonga Mariposa – Roaring 20s in Black & White

Friday, January 6, 2017 | 7.30pm – 12am | $10

Willet House | 2221 Abbott Road | Lackawanna, New York 14218

Facebook event

Aside from her more “elegant and classy” milonga classes, Katya also hosts sessions for beginners. It’s a four week series of Argentine tango, led by Katya and Tali López. The classes will take you from being a novice to a proficient tango dancer. This is done by “covering essential elements of technique, some basics combinations and an introduction to the beautiful world of Argentine tango.”

“Up until December, I used to teach with Joaquin Canay who moved back to Argentina,” explained Katya. “And now I will start teaching for a male instructor [role]. I know well both roles. I am currently teaching and performing together with Tali Lopez, and co-host practilonga Sin Nombre. Tali also started dancing in Buffalo, then moved to Spain, traveled to Argentina a few times. Now she is back to teaching after being on maternity leave for a couple years.”

The interesting part about those one is that they will be taught by two female instructors instead of male and female, which is, I believe, first time in New York state.

Lessons are followed by practilonga Sin Nombre with more experienced dancers of Buffalo Tango Community – please, feel free to stay and practice and ask questions. Practica is complimentary for those taking these lessons.

Argentine Tango 101

Every Wednesday, starting January 11, 2017

6-7pm | No partner needed | Please, bring comfortable shoes

$40/ $70 for a couple

Lafayette Presbyterian Church | 875 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY

Facebook event

Finally, on Wednesday, January 4, is the official launch of Practilonga Sin Nombre. The event begins at 7pm and ends at 10pm. This is the launch of the new weekly tango event practilonga Sin Nombre!

Practilonga is a Milonga & Practica in one – whether you just want to dance or you need to practice, there is space here for you. So, come practice, play, learn and dance with us!

Official Launch of Practilonga Sin Nombre

Lafayette Ave. Presbyterian Church in Buffalo, New York

Please bring a dish to share and let’s make this first official one a real feast in the best traditions of Buffalo tango community!

Wednesday, January 4, 2107

7-10pm | $7 | Facebook event



Added bonus:

1st and 3rd Sundays of the month – Craig Chapman hosts Free Tango Night at the Gypsy Parlor, 7pm-10pm.

Tango Club at UB offers every semester beginners classes, weekly practicas and a few milongas. Their activities will resume in February…