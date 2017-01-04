Mark Your Calendars: Tinder Party at Expo

Now here’s a great idea for singles in Buffalo – a Tinder party! This party is for anyone who is single and has been busy swiping around the playing field on his or her smart phone.
By the way, those attending the Tinder party won’t just be standing around talking about dating experiences. Rather they will be participating in a series of speed dating rounds.
Come find a date, a partner, or love while you swipe left or right!
So here’s what you can expect by attending this unusual dating session.
Round 1: Speed Dating Part 1
Round 2: Speed Dating Part 2
Round 3: Elimination
Finals Round: Paired up couple will compete, Double Dare style, for a chance to win the ultimate date night on Tinder!
Tinder Party at Expo
$10 cover that includes drinks from 6 to 7 PM
Drink Specials all night
Saturday, February 11, 2017
6 PM – 10 PM
Expo Market | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203