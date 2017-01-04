Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Mark Your Calendars: Tinder Party at Expo

0 Comments

Now here’s a great idea for singles in Buffalo – a Tinder party! This party is for anyone who is single and has been busy swiping around the playing field on his or her smart phone.

The world’s hottest app – Forbes. 10 billion matches later, Tinder has changed the way people meet around the world. It’s so much more than a dating app.

By the way, those attending the Tinder party won’t just be standing around talking about dating experiences. Rather they will be participating in a series of speed dating rounds.

Come find a date, a partner, or love while you swipe left or right!

So here’s what you can expect by attending this unusual dating session.

Round 1: Speed Dating Part 1
Round 2: Speed Dating Part 2
Round 3: Elimination

Finals Round: Paired up couple will compete, Double Dare style, for a chance to win the ultimate date night on Tinder!

Tinder Party at Expo

$10 cover that includes drinks from 6 to 7 PM

Drink Specials all night

Saturday, February 11, 2017

6 PM – 10 PM

Expo Market | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

5829 posts