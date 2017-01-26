Marble + Rye Announces New Mobile Catering Kitchen

If you’re familiar with the Marble + Rye story, then you know that the culinary team went from operating one of the most successful food trucks to now owning a very popular brick and mortar. Now that the restaurant is rooted, Co-owners Michael Dimmer and Christian Willmott have decided to change things up again. In order to stay as current and focused as possible, Michael and Christian have opted to scrap the Black Market Food Truck, and are now moving forward with the creation of a mobile kitchen catering solution for Marble + Rye.

“When Christian and I first started this journey, our main focus was on catering,” said Michael. “We’ve always loved being a part of people’s parties and events, and turning the BMFT into a mobile kitchen is a great way to bring the M+R experience to people’s homes.”

The catering mobile will feature an authentic cast-iron plancha, the same piece of specialized equipment that the brick and mortar location of Marble + Rye uses to cook their uniquely flavorful burger creations.

Ever since Marble + Rye restaurant opened, they have been bombarded with catering requests – private parties and events. But they didn’t have enough room in their kitchen to accommodate the demand, so they needed to get creative. Moving forward, the truck will be outfitted with a fully stocked bar, so that they can create their signature cocktails when on the road.

Now, when a customer asks them if they can cater a wedding rehearsal, a graduation party, an anniversary gathering, etc, they will be fully prepared for the job. “We’re so proud and happy to be able to offer a more cost-effective, mobile option so that we can say ‘YES!’ to way more requests,” noted Christian.

Seeing that there are countless food trucks in Buffalo these days, it’s probably a smart idea to revamp the original purpose of the vehicle anyways.

Renovations of the truck are currently ongoing, with an expected completion date of Spring 2017. For more information or to inquire about booking an event, please contact Michael Dimmer or Christian Willmott at 716-853-1390.