Louie’s Texas Red Hots is celebrating 50 Years

Hot dog joints come and go, but there is one hot dog lover’s paradise in Buffalo that continues to please the public year after year. Louie’s Texas Red Hots is now celebrating its 50th year in business. With seven locations, and a menu that features Sahlen’s hot dogs, full breakfast all day, Greek selections, and diner-style milkshakes (made with real ice cream, milk and syrup), Louie’s continues to be a local favorite for those looking for a quick, satisfying, inexpensive meal.

Louie’s Texas Red Hots originally opened May 2, 1967 on Bailey and Delevan Avenue.

In order to show their appreciation for the customers who have been loyal to the restaurant for the past 50 years, the business is rolling out some new marketing initiatives. First off, they have signed up to be the official sponsor of the Buffalo Bandits. Then, on the first Tuesday of the month (until May), customers can order a hot dog and get a second at a “retro” price. The promotion is being called “Take it Back Tuesdays”.

“When I opened, there were about 20 Texas Hot places and they all went family style. We stayed true to the Texas Hot to make it the leader in the business,” said Louie Galanes, owner, Louie’s Texas Red Hots. “We are extremely grateful to Western New Yorkers who have made Louie’s Texas Red Hots a culinary institution. Without them we wouldn’t be able to serve residents and visitors throughout Niagara and Erie Counties. ‘Take it Back Tuesdays’ is a way for us to show thanks as we think about the past 50 years.”

More than anything else, we must give credit where credit is due. Can you think of another local establishment that has been able to open and maintain seven locations? That in itself is quite the accomplishment.

The seven Louie’s Texas Red Hots locations can be found at Webster St. in North Tonawanda, Delaware and Hertel Ave., Bailey Ave. and Route 33, Elmwood Ave. near Forest, Harlem and Mineral Springs, Transit near Losson Rd., and Southwestern Blvd. and Abbott near New Era Field.