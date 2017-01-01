Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Joe Cascio Captures 2017 Ball Drop

He’s done it again! Photographer Joe Cascio has managed to capture a massive number of Buffalonians ringing in the New Year at the newly reworked Roosevelt Plaza.

Each year, Cascio manages to photograph the scene brilliantly. The electric tower is the perfect backdrop, and the best staging for such colorful theatrics. Plus, in recent years, a number of new restaurants have opened, which gives the crowd more to do upon visiting Downtown Buffalo.

If you zoom in, you can see the illuminated “2017”, as well as #Caitlin (who performed) and M&T Bank (event sponsor).

“Wishing health, happiness with family and friends in the coming year!” – Joe

