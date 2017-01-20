It’s a Go – 1160 South Park Avenue lands Anchor Tenant

Development momentum continues to grow on South Park Avenue. Pyramid Brokerage Company has a project underway that is located directly across from SolarCity. Already, the brokerage company has landed an anchor tenant in the form of Tim Hortons. The coffee shop is the first to sign on with the project, which is warranting the 20,000 + Sq. Ft. development to commence. The news of Tim Hortons signing on has already attracted others to do the same.

Now Pyramid is looking for other suitable businesses to occupy the remaining square footage of the building. The company has expressed an interest in landing urgent care, restaurant, retail showroom, fitness center, medical office, healthcare services, suppliers of SolarCity, among others. The first floor of the building is designated retail, where the second floor is dedicated to office space. According to Pyramid, there are limited suites remaining – being situated across from 1500 employees has been the main attraction so far. At this time, 10,000 + Sq. Ft. is available, which means that half of the space has been spoken for.

South Park has been undergoing its own little renaissance as of late, with bike lanes and additional businesses adding to the momentum, including Parker’s Pitch Bar. The site is also in close proximity to the Buffalo River, Peace Bridge, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, Canalside, and Downtown Buffalo.

1160 South Park is located at a signalized intersection. According to Pyramid, “this is a brand new building with existing second floor office users – the project will be delivered and move-in ready by summer 2017.”

