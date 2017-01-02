Public Espresso + Coffee introduces Assembly Nights

If you’ve been thinking that 2017 is the year that you’re going to get more into the world of coffee, then you’re in luck. Public Espresso + Coffee is setting up a series of Monday night coffee classes designed to advance your understanding on coffee knowhow. The series, called Assembly Nights, starts up in February. Classes range from Perfecting the V60 Pour Over to Pulling The Perfect Shot.
Whether you’re an amateur looking to advance your skills, or a pro that might want to glean from others in the industry, this is the perfect way to get the job done. The following eight classes will be taught by Sam Scarcello, head roaster James Rayburg, and head barista Clinton Hodnett.
- Grind Size + Why It Matters – Mon., Feb 6, 2017 at 6:30pm
- Dosing + Why It Matters – Mon., Feb 13, 2017 at 6:30pm
- Perfecting the V60 Pour Over – Mon., Feb 20, 2017 at 6:30pm
- Milk Steaming + Latte Art Basics – Mon., Feb 27, 2017 at 6:30pm
- Immersion Brewing: An Introduction – Mon., Mar 6, 2017 at 6:30pm
- Pulling The Perfect Shot – Mon., Mar 13, 2017 at 6:30pm
- Perfecting Brew Time – Mon., Mar 20, 2017 at 6:30pm
- Bar Basics with Revolution Coffee Liqueur w/Guest Lockhouse Distillery – Mon. Mar 27, 2017 at 6:30pm
Look for additional classes after this series ends. Classes are $15 each, and range 45 minutes to an hour in length. Classes are limited to 10 seats per class.
Click on any one of the classes above classes to reserve a space. Classes will be held at Public Espresso + Coffee at The Hotel @ The Lafayette – 391 Washington Street | Buffalo, New York | (716) 341-2150