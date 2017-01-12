So often, we look at the Golden Age of cinema and think, “What if I had been alive back then?” The glamorous outfits, the over the top hats, the class, the sex appeal… these were the days when people took extra time to make a fuss before walking out the door. Men wore driving gloves… and women wore dinner gloves! The sunglasses were fanciful and the shoes divine.
Watching classic movies, it’s a wonder that any of this lavish styles actually existed in real life. Thankfully, these movies give us a window into the world of glamorous superstars, the like we will never witness again.
Each year, the Imperial Court of Buffalo (ICB) throws a masquerade ball that gives us the opportunity to play dress up, if even for an evening. On Saturday, January 21, join Imperial Crown Prince Marty Crawford and Princess Anita Mandalay for the 3rd Annual ICP Masquerade Ball. This is a chance to get dressed up and party down with the best of them.
This year’s theme is Old Hollywood, A Red Carpet Gala.
It’s time to start hitting the retro clothing shops hard. Places like Miss Josie’s Vintage in Kenmore always have some killer finds. Cats Like Us also has some hip retro styles. Sift through your closet… raid your mother’s attic… do whatever it takes to put together an outfit that will make you shine at the “Old Hollywood, A Red Carpet Gala”.
Don’t miss the fashion show put on by Monroe’s Place.
Imperial Masquerade ICP Ball: “Old Hollywood, A Red Carpet Gala”
Saturday, January 21, 2017
6:30 PM – 11 PM
Hamlin House Troop I Post | 472 Franklin St, Buffalo, New York 14202