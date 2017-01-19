IIB Italian Cultural Night, featuring Trattoria Aroma

Looking to get your fill of all things Italian? Then consider joining the International Institute of Buffalo (IIB) for Italian Cultural Night. In order to share the cultural wealth of Buffalo, especially when it comes to food, the IIB organizes a series of cooking demonstration and samplings, always mixing it up to showcase the best culinary delights from restaurants around the city.
On Tuesday, January 31 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, the feature cuisine will be Italian, prepared and presented by Trattoria Aroma. The restaurant will be preparing and serving homemade pasta and accompanying sauces that are reminiscent of true Italian heritage.
Cultural nights at IIB are back!
Event organizers are pairing live music by the Nickel City Opera, to add to the authenticity of the experience. Come, be treated to Italian melodies and the finest Italian cuisine around.
Tickets are $25 for single admission, $45 for couples, $80 for groups of 4 and can be purchased here.
Saluti!
Dinner at the International Institute of Buffalo | 864 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14209