Ideas for Downtown Buffalo and Harbor areas…

Tim Tielman’s ideas for what should be on the Outer Harbor are wonderful. However, I would like to share my views.

The Outer Harbor

Perhaps, this area could either be similar to what is at Ontario Beach Park in Rochester, on Lake Ontario at the mouth of the Genesee River or the parkland and amphitheater proposed on Syracuse’s Inner Harbor on Onondaga Lake, at the mouth of Onodaga Creek (lead image). Furthermore, in hearing Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation president Robert D. Gioia talk about the future of this area at the Spring Field Trip of the Canal Society of New York State at the Adam’s Mark Hotel last May, perhaps this could have the outdoor sports facility that Patrick Whalen has been pushing for, with either Terminal A, Terminal B, or both, serving the non-ice indoor sports aspect of this.

The Inner Harbor

Either the The Aud parcel, the site of the current Amtrak station on Exchange Street, adjacent site of the Amtrak station that Mr. Tielman is proposing (in case the Central Terminal is selected), or one of the two aforementioned Outer Harbor terminals could be homes to a relocated Buffalo Fire Museum, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, or proposed Buffalo Hall of Fame. There is also the idea of having a Harbor Visitor’s Center. This could also go to one of those sites and should take in the Buffalo Harbor Museum, which, as wonderful as that is, is located on a second floor, accessible only up a flight of stairs that persons with mobility problems, therefore, cannot visit.

Canalside and the Outer Harbor must not fail like the City of Rochester’s High Falls Entertainment District did. The development plans for the waterfront areas of the mouths and creeks in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse are mired in controversy over whether the proposed developers are contributing to campaign funds and/or are the highest bidders.

Museums

Perhaps, that building on Erie Street (the museum referred to above) could then be a bakery or deli like what Mr. Tielman is suggesting for the Outer Harbor, with one or more loft apartments on the upper floors. Alternative places for the Fish and Wildlife Museum could be the lakefront harbor areas of Rochester, Syracuse, or Oswego. The North American Museum of Sport and Culture by The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester (learn more) is not going to happen without the new Bills stadium and convention center on the waterfront, but the latter two were bad ideas because they would take up too much Outer Harbor space and the current ones were just renovated (New Era Field could be renovated further at a much lower price tag).

Density of rail and shopping

The proposed MetroRail station for the KeyBank Center at the DL&W Terminal should be outdoors along South Park Avenue, the “Plan B” option, as being “coatless” to go into the arena is not realistic because one would need a coat in colder weather to board MetroRail to get to the arena. The DL&W station should take in the restaurants and retailers currently located in the Main Place Mall, plus the businesses currently in the Broadway Market – maybe the DL&W Terminal Building could be rebuilt exactly as it was, for other restaurants and retailers to move in (see here).

Rail and Roadways

MetroRail should also be extended in three branches from there as well. One would go to the Central Terminal, Buffalo-Niagara Airport, Depew, and Lancaster, another to West Seneca and Orchard Park, another to Lackawanna, Woodlawn, Blaisdell, Hamburg, Athol Springs, and Lakeshore. A “loop” route should connect all three, then go to Williamsville and connect to MetroRail’s proposed extension to the University at Buffalo’s North Campus. This could later be extended to The Tonawandas, Niagara Falls International Airport, the current site of the mostly-vacant Summit Park Mall and downtown Niagara Falls. Two of the branches from the DL&W Terminal could alleviate the need for the Kensington-King Expressway (Route 33) west of the Thruway (I-90), the Skyway, and the Route 5 expressway parallel to Fuhrmann Boulevard. Such a highway in the future could traverse the Buffalo River and Union Ship Canal either through a new tunnel or over a new drawbridge and split into Main and Pearl streets and Elmwood and Delaware avenues, doing away with the Upper and Lower terraces. The dead end stub or Upper Terrace north of Swan Street, and the cut-off parts of Scott and Perry streets east of Interstate 190 and the railroad should be given new names. One such name could be “Indiana Street”, whose original namesake was lost to the construction of the KeyBank Center in the mid-1990’s. Another name could be “Meigs Street” after such a street name in Rochester.

I also support Tim Tielman’s idea of moving Interstate 190 east from the Niagara River shore to the former railroad right-of-way from the west end of Canalside to the vicinity of the General Motors plants and oil refineries in western Town of Tonawanda.

Dedications

The park under the north end of the Skyway could be daylighted and expanded, with statues of Samuel Wilkeson and Peter Porter facing each other debating where the west end of the Erie Canal should be. There should also be statues of other early settlers LaRivere, “Black Joe” Hodge, William Johnston, Eziekiel Lane, and Martin Middaugh, as well as statues of Thaddeus J. Dulski, and William J. “Wild Bill” Donavan.