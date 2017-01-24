How To Annoy Your Bartender

Did you ever wonder what the life of a bartender might behold? If so, then you have to check out this funny video that the bartenders at Mulligan’s Brick Bar helped to put together.

If you’re a typical Buffalonian and started heading to bars at the tender age of 15, then you basically grew up in local bars. That means that you’ve seen it all – because you were probably one of the culprits that caused some of the ridiculousness that bartenders encounter from time to time.

The video is a parody that shows exactly what a bartender must go through during the course of any given shift. We’re sure that they could easily produce a number of sequels to this first clip. People say and do a lot of stupid things. Then, when you add drinks, they pretty much behave like children. At least that is the viewpoint from behind the bar, especially as the night drags on.

Of course the ridiculous antics are taken in stride, and at the end of the day it is the customer that keeps the bar afloat. But it is fun to watch the bartender’s point of view, which helps to put it all into perspective.

If you can appreciate this video, then come hang out with your favorite barkeep friends at the annual Bartender Appreciation Party at Mulligan’s Brick Bar on Sunday, January 29 (11pm to 4am). Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun… as long as they watch the video and think about the life of a bartender for a hot second.

Brick Bar | 229 Allen Street | Buffalo NY | See Facebook for details.