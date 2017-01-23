Hops and Humidors: DIY, Drinks & Demos

Arts and crafts are for everyone, don’t you know. But it’s not that often that you see a maker’s event geared towards the machismo. Well, that’s all about to change with the advent of Hops and Humidors , a DIY humidor workshop and cigar seminar. The event is being hosted by StudioHue Craft Parties, and will take place at Rusty Nickel Brewing Company.
On January 25, starting at 6:30PM, guys and gals will be able to customize your own pre-made wooden humidor, while taste testing samples of freshly brewed beer. The event will also include tutorials on cigar rolling, along with demonstrations from Smokers Haven of Southtowns!
This event is for all of the cigar aficionados in the area. Come learn about the art of the perfect cigar, and meet others in the area who love a fine cigar and a craft beer.
Hops and Humidors – DIY Humidor Workshop and Cigar Seminiar
StudioHue Craft Parties
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 | 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Rusty Nickel Brewing Company 4350 Seneca Street, West Seneca, New York 14224
Tickets are $35 and include DIY humidor workshop, cigar seminar and RNBC drink ticket that provides a choice of any RNBC brewed beer, glass of wine, cider or mixed drink (excluding boubon). Check out the full drink menu at www.rustynickelbrewing.com/beer/!
Pre-registration is required at www.studiohueevents.com and tickets will be delivered electronically to the email address provided at checkout.
This is a 21+ event!