Registration is now open for the Healthy Buffalo 8 & Under Boys & Girls Basketball League. Healthy Buffalo has a reputation for running some of the most popular and well-organized leagues in Western New York, including its co-ed winter broomball league that plays at Canalside.

The organization has had tremendous success with its men’s and women’s adult basketball leagues. And, over the years, Healthy Buffalo founder, Chas Kirsch, and head coach, Fran Snyder, talked about developing an equally great league for kids—something that involved the same level of dedication and organization as the adult leagues. They wanted to recruit some of the best local coaches and provide participants with videos, photos, online stats, and more. They did just this and ran the inaugural season of the new kids’ league last year.

The first season was such a hit that many interested children were waitlisted even after an additional team was created. This season promises to be even better. According to Kirsch, “the support from the community has been tremendous. Demand for the league far exceeded our expectations. It’s great to see so many parents and kids come together and volunteer and put together such a great event”

Participants in the program will work with dedicated and experienced coaches, including former Timon and Holy Angels Academy Head Coach, Fran Snyder; and NBCC maestro, Dave Nelson. Children and their fans can view stats, standings, and highlight videos on the Healthy Buffalo Website. Registration includes an end of season awards banquet, photos and a video of all participants, and a custom-made authentic Healthy Buffalo jersey. Games and practices use a modified 8’ basketball hoop.

Spots are sure to fill up fast so do not wait to register. You can save $10 by registering early. Contact Healthy Buffalo founder, Chas Kirsch, with questions regarding the league. Visit the Healthy Buffalo website, or simply click here, to register.

Follow Healthy Buffalo on Facebook.