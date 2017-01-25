Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean that you don’t have to do your yoga. Of course there are no yoga events at the Outer Harbor, or at Canalside at the moment, but there is one coming to the Erie Basin Marina. It’s the annual HEAL BFLO – Yoga Retreat & Festival. Founders of HEAL BFLO, Jocelyn Kowalczyk and Cheryl Erbacher, are once again creating a refreshingly dynamic atmosphere for the retreat and festival.
This year, there will be 5 different yoga classes taught by instructors from all over WNY & Canada.
The 2017 event will feature the Restorative Room, where attendees will have all access passes to mini services from spas, reiki masters, massages, acupuncture and the like. Altogether there will be over 60 vendors at the event, selling their wares that include everything from jewelry to food items.
Don’t worry if you’re not a Yogi, HEAL BFLO’s mission is to create a lifestyle built by the community, filled with Health Energy Art and Love!
Those who would like to attend the festival with all of the vendors, but sidestep the retreat, can do so for free.
HEAL BFLO Annual Yoga Retreat & Festival
Sunday, February 26, 2017
10am-5pm
Templeton Landing | 2 Templeton Terrace | Buffalo NY
Yoga Check-In is at 9:30am
Free parking.
Don’t forget your mat, your water, your BFF and your energy! See you at HEAL!
Tickets: $60 | See Facebook event
Tickets can be found at: www.healbflo.com/store/p111/Yoga_Retreat_Ticket.html