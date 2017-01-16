Harlem Globetrotters bring their 2017 World Tour to Buffalo

Even though I was never a big basketball fan, when I was younger I always loved watching the Harlem Globetrotters work their magic. I loved the trick shots, the antics, and the bantering. I though that the players were so cool.

While the original team will always be emblazoned upon my mind, I recently watched a video that showcases some of the unbelievable skills that today’s players possess. I also learned that in 2016, the Harlem Globetrotters broke nine Guinness World Records in one day.

1. Longest basketball hook shot: Big Easy Lofton

New record: 72 ft 6.25 in

2. Longest basketball shot blindfolded: Ant Atkinson

New record: 73 ft 10 in

3. Most basketball three pointers in one minute (single ball): Ant Atkinson & Cheese Chisholm

New record: two players tied with 10 three pointers

4. Farthest basketball shot made while sitting on the court: Thunder Law

New record: 58 ft 9.25 in

5. Most bounced basketball three pointers in one minute: Zeus McClurkin

New record: 5

6. Most basketball three pointers made by a pair in one minute: Ant Atkinson & Cheese Chisholm

New record: 22

7. Furthest under-one-leg basketball shot: Thunder Law

New record: 52 ft 5.5 in

8. Longest blindfolded basketball hook shot: Big Easy Lofton

New record: 58 ft 2.5 in

9. Most basketball slam dunks in one minute (individual): Zeus McClurkin

New record: 16

Check out the highlight video below:

If you’ve got kids, this is a great way to introduce them to the joys and skills of basketball, along with the importance of comradeship, sportsmanship, etc. To me, the Harlem Globetrotters (known worldwide as the Ambassadors of Goodwill™) were always sort of mythical heroes, which is funny because I never played the sport. Their laughter was contagious. Their silly pranks were a joy to watch. Their ability manhandle a blundering opponent never seemed to get old.

Now it’s time for a new generation of youth to get to know the team, which features a co-ed roster.

This year, the Globetrotters will introduce the first-ever 4-point line. The 4-point line will be located 30 feet from the basket — 6 feet, 3 inches beyond the NBA’s current 3-point line.

Come find out why these players are so world renowned and respected – in 2015 they set out to accomplish a pledge (The Great Assist) to bring 100 million smiles to people around the world. Now how’s that for a goal? The initiative was set to be attained within ten years (2025).

On Friday, February 3, at 7 pm, the team will putting a lot of smiles on fans’ faces right here in Buffalo (at the KeyBank Arena). Be sure to get your tickets soon, in order to reserve seats close to the action!