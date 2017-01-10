Happy Hour: Social Justice Under Trump

Those fighting for social justice are understandably anxious on the cusp of Donald Trump’s inauguration as president.
What’s in store and how should advocates of social justice respond?
Investigative Post is hosting a panel discussion to consider those questions Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. at Allen Street Hardware, 245 Allen Street. Editor Jim Heaney will moderate a panel discussion that will include Shaketa Redden of Just Resisting, Gamileh Jamil of ACCESS WNY, and Erin Heaney of Showing Up for Racial Justice, and formerly of the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York.
Topics up for discussion include racial justice; immigration; the environment; women’s rights; drug enforcement and sentencing reform; and income inequality, organized labor and other economic justice issues.
The event is part of Investigative Post’s happy hour panel discussion series. Admission is free to Investigative Post members and $10 for the public. Admission includes a free drink. Tickets can be purchased online and, if still available, at the door.
Investigative Post is a nonprofit investigative reporting center based in Buffalo.