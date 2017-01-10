Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Happy Hour: Social Justice Under Trump

4 Comments

Those fighting for social justice are understandably anxious on the cusp of Donald Trump’s inauguration as president.

What’s in store and how should advocates of social justice respond?

Investigative Post is hosting a panel discussion to consider those questions Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. at Allen Street Hardware, 245 Allen Street. Editor Jim Heaney will moderate a panel discussion that will include Shaketa Redden of Just Resisting, Gamileh Jamil of ACCESS WNY, and Erin Heaney of Showing Up for Racial Justice, and formerly of the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York.

Topics up for discussion include racial justice; immigration; the environment; women’s rights; drug enforcement and sentencing reform; and income inequality, organized labor and other economic justice issues.

The event is part of Investigative Post’s happy hour panel discussion series. Admission is free to Investigative Post members and $10 for the public. Admission includes a free drink. Tickets can be purchased online and, if still available, at the door.

Investigative Post is a nonprofit investigative reporting center based in Buffalo.

Tagged with: , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

5846 posts
  • Wally Balls

    A group of liberals hosting a panel which features another group of raging liberals, to discuss an overtly liberal agenda. I’m sure safety pins will be passed out at the door for the snowflakes to mark themselves.

    • LancasterPat

      Agreed. Thank you Buffalo Rising for telling me where NOT to be on 1/18 at 7pm.

    • Wise Profit

      They were going to have Paladino on the panel as well to represent the conservative ideal but unfortunately he’s still recovering from a severe case of the racisms.

  • Wise Profit

    $10 for a happy hour drink? Jeesh it better not be well drinks.