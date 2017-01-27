This Saturday, there is going to be a very special mashup held the Larkinville Ice Festival. Throughout the course of the evening, Half & Half Clothing (Elmwood Avenue) will be teaming up with Buffalo Black Book to host the BBB Winter Issue Release Party: MAGIC. It’s the perfect time and the perfect place for the launch, which will also feature a fashionista pop-up shop presented by Half & Half. Seeing that spring is right around the corner (where was winter), we need to start thinking about the new styles that come hand-in-hand with the season.

“We are so excited to be sponsoring Buffalo Black Book and their release event because Elizabeth is truly doing something creative and different,” said Kilby Bronstein, co-owner of Half & Half. “It’s important for my business partner Jenn and I to support other local businesses in Buffalo because it helps grow this city. Collaborating together is much more than just a throwing a party – it is about supporting one another as we grow together to bring new and exciting things to Buffalo.”

“Buffalo as a city is magic ~ ignited by individuals pushing boundaries and channeling creative ingenuity to make this city shine,” stated Elizabeth Siematkowski, publisher of Buffalo Black Book. “That is what BBB is about ~ highlighting that spark. It’s such an honor to have Half and Half sponsoring the release event, because they are the embodiment of inspiration and passion. With Hydraulic Hearth hosting the event it really is an amazing collaboration. It’s going to be an incredible night and such a blast ~ and you aren’t going to want to miss out on the magical cocktails Hydraulic is brewing up.”

Half & Half | Buffalo Black Book | Mashup @ Larkinville Ice Festival

Hydraulic Hearth | 716 Swan Street | Buffalo, NY | Saturday January 28, 2017 | 8-11pm | Free Admission | Open to the Public | DJs Shane and Tone | Facebook

