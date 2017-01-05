Go to Casa Azul With Your Food Soul Mate and Eat All the Tacos

Writing about food can be frustrating. Your editors want you to give their readership the imperative information (Was it good?! What did it look like?! How much did it cost?!), and they want you do it concisely. But in focusing so much on the superficial and the subjective, you worry that you are doing a disservice to the food and the hands that created it. Because as much as those details communicate, they only tell part of the story.

Yes, it is important to know if the food being served is excellent or complete garbage, but what matters more is the how the food fueled, complemented, or detracted from a lived experience. And that’s what the food we discuss in a publication like this is—the stuff of experiences. It’s not just calories and nourishment; it’s fodder for and accessory to the moments you take out of your day to connect with yourself and others.

That’s why I propose you go to Casa Azul—the new taqueria occupying the old Dog é Style space— with your food soul mate (assuming you’ve found yours). I further propose that together you linger at the bar for a couple of hours, and you share tacos—as many as you can comfortably consume—before you have to resign yourself to reality.

Everybody’s food soul mate looks different, so I won’t pretend to know who that is for you. In my case, it’s a person who shares with me an unusual fondness for local tomato season and old fashioned bakeries and room temperature butter. It’s a person who had been known to drive 75 minutes with me on a whim to overeat eight courses at my favorite restaurant. It’s a person who has taken delight in knowing that if we walk into a candy store, I WILL leave with melted chocolate all over my face and neck. And it’s a person whose all-too-frequent absences are especially conspicuous and lamentable when I am eating something delicious in an unfamiliar place.

For many reasons the food of Casa Azul is the ideal vehicle for bonding with your food soul mate, not the least being its local novelty. Sure, we have our fair share of tacos in the Queen City, and even house-made masa tortillas. But I cannot think of another Buffalo restaurant where tongue, pig’s feet, and sweetbreads are menu staples. It is also characterized by an intriguing amount of variety, albeit within a well-hemmed concept. Casa Azul presents on a daily basis 11 taco iterations, each showcasing a different star ingredient, accoutrement, flavor profile, and cooking method. And it offers an ambitious condiment bar where customers can help themselves to the likes of beet-pickled serrano onions, thinly sliced radishes, pickled habanero onions, pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa. As if that weren’t enough, in the grand scheme of restaurants, it is also relatively inexpensive.

These features make the Casa Azul menu conducive to debate and discussion and cooperative decision making (i.e., human interaction). It also promotes sharing and experimentation and lingering and learning. It’s what elevates Casa Azul’s food from fuel to the stuff of experiences.

With your food soul mate, there are no qualms about sharing something as intimately messy as a taco, which affords you the opportunity to try more tacos! I suggest you make like me and mine and go six deep (on your first round): al pastor (shaved pork) with pineapple, cilantro, and onion; birria (goat), mildly gamey and seeping with its braising juices; calabazas (winter squash) with cojita and pumpkin seeds; tender fried sweetbreads with pomegranate seeds; charcoal-redolent carne asada (steak); and rich, savory pork belly with black bean puree and candied peanuts.

Be sure to each take a bite before you add any condiments so you can get a sense of the chef’s intentions and what it might need to meet your personal taco preferences. Then you and food soulmate can argue about which sauces and pickles would go best with each style, and you can watch each other’s eyes light up mid-bite when you finally land on the perfect formula. And in between squabbles and bites and sips of cooling milkshake when food soulmate puts too many habaneros on your taco, you’ll probably giggle about a shared memory and learn something new about each other.

With your food soulmate, there are also no judgments in regard to quantity of food consumed; you both agree restraint has no place in a food experience.

So when we saw another customer receive a side of homemade tortilla chips, we couldn't not order one for ourselves, plus a trotter taco and a fish taco for good measure.

And two hours later you leave full and content, not simply because of the sheer quantity of food you consumed but because of the nourishing experience the food fostered. Sometimes, outside the confines of a meal, it can be difficult to set things aright. But at Casa Azul, we paused reality to playfully chide each other’s condiment application skills and reminisce about the first time we ate sweetbreads together (it was at Black Hoof in Toronto—we think). And for a short time, everything was perfect.

And that’s far more meaningful than knowing if the al pastor was “good.” (For the record, it was.)

Casa Azul | 128 Genesee Street | Buffalo, New York | (716) 331-3869 | Facebook