Glow Yoga 3 @ 500 Seneca Atrium

If you’ve been looking for a different sort of yoga, we might have just the thing for you. It’s called Glow Yoga. Glow Yoga events take place in the evening, when the sun is down and participants don their favorite glow gear. That gear might include body paints, glow wear, or even glow sticks.
The Buffalo Wellness mantra is “Helping Communities Live Healthier” and we accomplish that in many different ways.
On Friday, January 27, Buffalo Wellness will be hosting Glow Yoga 3 at The Atrium at 500 Seneca. Not only is this one of the most beautiful settings in all of Buffalo, it’s the perfect space for just such a gathering.
Aside from being a ton of fun, the exercise angle is also important. The class is being taught by Steve Procknal, who teaches at Power Yoga Buffalo, The University at Buffalo, among others. Steve is also a dedicated yoga for athletes trainer and a Lululemon ambassador.
The Glow Yoga class is open to all ages. Special guests include a DJ and ACRO Yoga. The schedule is as follows:
6-7pm Shop Taste & Explore
7pm AcroYoga Performance
7:30-8:15pm Steven Procknal guides the group
8:15pm Awards/Announcements
8:30-9:30 2nd round to Shop, Taste & Explore
Participants can expect to find:
- Glow sticks
- Some glow gear will be available for purchase
- Juices
- Shopping
- Body paint
- Performances
- DJ Tommy Czech
- Acro Yoga
- Hula hoopers
- Prizes
Glow Yoga 3
Friday, January 27, 2017
6 PM – 9:30 PM
Seneca St Atrium | 500 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York
Early bird price: $25 | $30 at the door
Sponsors: Cardea Health Integrative, ImpulseGuide, 500 Seneca, Five Star Productions