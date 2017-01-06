Funding secured for iconic E.B. Green Tower

Buffalo’s prized church stock has just scored a major win. The historic E.B. Green Tower at First Presbyterian Church has just landed a $328,400 State Parks grant that will be dedicated to restoring and repointing the tower. This is tremendous news for one of this city’s most iconic architectural focal points.

“This grant will allow us to complete the most critical phase of the project plan; the restoration and repointing of the E.B. Green tower,” stated First Church Interim Pastor Rev. Elena Delgado.

“It’s important to note that the community has embraced this effort and has very generously donated approximately $108,000 to One Symphony Circle Inc., in the past year for this project,” said First Presbyterian Church supporter and advocate Barbara O’Neill. “This includes two challenge grants. One from the the First Presbyterian Church and the other from the NYS Landmarks Conservancy.”

Formed in 1812, the First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo is the first and oldest religious organization in Buffalo, pre-dating the incorporation of the City.

One Symphony Circle, Inc. (“OSC”) and the First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo (“First Church”) obtained this latest round of funding through the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s environmental protection fund for Historic Preservation Work Detail. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration made the announcement, saying that One Symphony Circle “will have an immediate, significant and ongoing impact to both the cultural and social fabric of the region.”

By securing this funding, the entire amount needed to restore the tower has been met – $437,920. Work on the tower is set to begin in early 2018.

It is interesting to note that the church currently houses a number of groups and organizations, including Buffalo Urban Mission Partnership, Explore Buffalo, Houghton College Buffalo, Village Church, Native Offering Crop Share and the congregation of First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo. Altogether, the building sees roughly 12,000 community members walk through its doors annually.

While this is incredible news for the tower (Phase 1), the building’s slate roof is also in need of replacement (Phase 2). We will have additional news on that front soon enough.