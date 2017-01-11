Author: Schyler Norton
Looking to get out of the house and try something new this winter? Travis Widrick Tango is offering a free open house this Thursday, January 12th at 6pm.
The open house will be located at The Foundry on Elmwood where Widrick teaches his tango classes. In the past year, the interest in tango has increased in the Buffalo area, and the new year has exciting things in store as well.
Widrick will be offering special events throughout the year, and bringing in guest instructors for classes.
Tango offers the opportunity to learn something new, as well as the ability to meet new people while doing it.
Whether you’re a beginner or have a background in dance, there is a tango class that can fit your level. If you are interested in watching tango, but you are still wary about trying it out yourself, on Thursday after the open house there will be a performance – be sure to check it out!
Free Tango Open House @ The Foundry
Thursday, January 12, 2017
6 PM – 11 PM
Foundry Suites | 1738 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14207