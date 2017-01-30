Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs coming to EXPO

Frank, Buffalo’s food truck featuring gourmet hotdogs, will soon have a brick and mortar location in Downtown Buffalo. The operators of the two food trucks will be setting up shop at EXPO Market in February, bringing with it an American food favorite – the hotdog.

Frank’s owners, brothers Frank and Paul Tripi, feel that it is their top of the line dog that keeps people coming back, and the company growing. They use all natural hot dogs free of nitrates, preservatives and artificial ingredients. The only problem thus far has been customers who can’t always rely on chasing down the trucks when they crave a gourmet dog. Therefore, it was decided that it was finally time to open up somewhere permanent. And what better location than at a thriving downtown food market?

Over the last five years, Frank and Paul have managed to come up with a number of gourmet hotdog selections, which have captivated the imagination (and the taste buds) of hotdog lovers throughout the region.

The Violet Beauregarde (blueberry bbq, cheddar cheese, onion crunch) is named after the Gum Chewing Champion in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory that inflates into a blueberry and the Impractical Joker (special sauce, lettuce, cheese, onion, pickle) is a play on McDonald’s Big Mac.

“It has been incredible to see the growth, development and resurgence in Downtown Buffalo these past few years, especially from our perspective on the streets. For us, it is the right time to move into and invest in Downtown Buffalo. The space at EXPO Market will allow us to operate year-round, continue to grow our team and serve as a test-kitchen for new menu items,” said Frank co-owner Frank Tripi.

“We look forward to working with Nick Sinatra of Sinatra & Company Real Estate, along with his team and all of the other vendors that have made EXPO Market a success thus far,” said Frank co-owner Paul Tripi. Frank joins a number of other delicious operators at Expo, including Gypsy Bohemian Grove Bar as the liquor license holder/craft beer bar owner, Newbury Salads (Healthy Fast Food/ Smoothie/Juice Bar), Osteria (Italian), Sun Restaurant (Authentic Asian Fusion), and coming very soon – Breezy Burrito Co. (Mexican)