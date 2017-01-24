Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Four Townhouses Proposed for Delaware Avenue Site

Ogiony Development is seeking City approval to demolish a single-family ranch house at 2040 Delaware Avenue to construct a four-unit townhouse development. The house has 2,840 sq.ft. of space, including a small doctor’s office, and was built in 1930.

From Patrick Ogiony’s Planning Board application for its January 30 meeting:

The property has been abandoned and no one has lived in the property for the last five years from what I have been told by realtors. As you can see from the attached pictures the house is in complete disrepair with furniture and cloths abandoned throughout the house. In addition, the house has water and mold damage since the previous owners just let the home go.

The reason why I believe this home should be demolished is to make way for a four-unit high-end Tudor Style townhome development. In order to renovate this home and bring it back to life, it would not make economic sense for the condition that the previous owners left the house in. I see the value in the land with the house being demolished. I am planning on keeping one of the four townhomes for my personal residence and have a second unit sold with plans of selling the other two units off.

Residences will each have two-car garages with access from a rear laneway. If approved, work would begin in March and finish in July. Patrick J. Marabito, AIA is project architect.

  Flyguy2pt0

    Yes please. Hope this happens without outrage and controversy.

  joefrombuffalo2

    IT’S HISTORIC