Flurrious! 2017 “Snow” Kickball Tourney

Although there still appears to be no snow in sight, the Annual Flurrious! Co-Ed Snow Kickball Tourney is still moving ahead as planned. That’s because snow is not a prerequisite for a winter kickball tournament. In fact, kickball is a blast no matter the weather. This year, it looks like it might be chilly, and if we’re lucky there might be a dusting of snow on the ground.

If you are still looking to put together a team, then you must do so by the end of the day (today, January 24). Otherwise, you can come out and root for your favorite team. Flurrious! kickball is all that remains from the former annual winter festival at Delaware Park. That’s why partial proceeds still benefit the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. 

No snow is required to play… Game On!

Team Registration is $200. The Registration Deadline is January 24th. The tournament is limited to the first 20 teams, each team will receive a minimum of three games. You must be 18 years or older to play. Registration and tournament details can be found at this website.

Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY (near Parkside Lodge)

Saturday January 28, 2017

Check-in begins at 8:30am, First games begin at 9:00am

Also see this Facebook event page.

Brought to you by www.gameonbuffalo.com

