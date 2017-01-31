February FOMO*

February 3

– “Go Ugly Early” – Indigo Art, 47 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY

Peter Sowiski’s recent body of work delves into the tense times in which we live. The exhibit statement promises “data, drones, drugs, death and the deeds”. Opening reception First Friday February 3, 6-9pm. An artist’s talk will take place February 11th at 1pm – Facebook event

A two-site exhibit featuring a bevy of artists whose practices challenge the disciplines of work on paper and sculpture, respectively. Opening receptions are First Friday February 3, 5:30-8pm at Sugar City and then 7-10pm at Dreamland.

February 9 (lead image)

“Dead Treez” by Ebony G. Patterson – University at Buffalo, Center for the Arts, First Floor Galleries

This exhibit showcases the artist’s mixed media installations and jacquard-woven tapestries that explore class, gender, and race presented amid bombastic aesthetics of dancehall pageantry. Opening reception Thursday February 9, 5-8pm. See Facebook.

February 11

– “Sugar City’s Soul Night” – Milkie’s on Elmwood, 522 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY

Not exactly “high art”, but definitely “high fun”, Sugar City’s annual lovey-dovey night out is surely not to be missed. As the tag line goes: “Shake your hips, meet some lips”. Runs 10pm-4am with $5 admission, and sets by Handsome Dan, The Good Reverend Johnny Drama, DJ Pat K, and Special Guest DJ Jheri Kurl. This event is ages 18 and up. See Facebook event.

February 22

– “A Mid Winter’s Draw” – Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center, 341 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY

The winter edition of this biannual Hallwalls staple event. 36 artist draw live in two 45-minute sessions, with works created auctioned immediately after. Runs 7-10pm in Asbury Hall at Babeville, with the first round of drawing beginning at 7:15 sharp. See Facebook event.

*FO·MO

ˈfōmō/

noun informal

anxiety that an exciting or interesting event may currently be happening elsewhere (fear of missing out)