Expressway Planned for Delaware Park, You Can Stop It.

186 Comments

The public meeting to preview the current New York Department of  Transportation redesign of the Scajaquada Expressway through Delaware Park has been rescheduled. Make plans to attend, brings your friends and make your voice heard. There should be NO highway through the park. Tell state that the park must be returned to the people.  

New meeting time and place:
Wednesday, January 25, 29017, 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Fredrick Law Olmsted, Public School 64 Auditorium, 874 Amherst Street in Buffalo

Republished from December:
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is designing a new expressway to replace the current expressway that runs through Delaware Park.  They want to hear from you:

The next public design presentation is Wednesday December 14, Frederick Law Olmsted Public School auditorium, 874 Amherst Street in Buffalo.  Doors open at 4:30 pm, presentation starts at 5:30 pm.

NYSDOT calls the new expressway a boulevard.  They claim it will be in harmony with its surroundings.  In the past they promised it would be “park Themed”. But, in reality it looks like it will not be much different from the Scajaquada Expressway that is currently in place.

Oh, it will have some new shrubs, some asphalt paths running along side, and some fresh smooth pavement. Don’t be fooled though, it will still be a high-capacity road designed to pass cars through the park at a relatively high-speed.  NYSDOT admits as much when they describe the highway as critical transportation link between I-190 and NYS Route 33.  High capacity roads should not be in a park. The State should not be planning a new highway in Delaware Park. The only reason it is in the park is that it was the cheapest land they could grab back in the 1950’s.

Yes, the engineers have eliminated a few on and off ramps here and there. Plus, it will have a median!  Medians are good right? The planned barrier like median, traversing much of the renovated road, will be nothing more that a strip of sadly trapped plants. Don’t worry though it has a purpose. The median will stop those pesky park users from crossing the street where they want, and bonus, it will help drivers feel confident when traveling at higher speeds.   The planned sparse scattering of cross walks should satisfy the bikers and park users right?

Speaking of cross walks.  There is one estimated to be about 100 feet long at the Parkside intersection! The Parkside intersection is an engineering glory to behold.  It is a gigantic paved expanse reminiscent of Red Square.  It has up to eight lanes in some places.  A pedestrian with any kind of mobility issues will have a hard time getting across this road. On the bright side, it looks like the pavement will have color or something.

 

cross-section-1

image-1

The typical design cross sections along with various renderings taken from the Draft Environmental Impact Study (DEIS) indicate that there is not going to be much effort on the part of NYSDOT to create an urban parkway like experience.  The design drawings indicate that it will pretty much be a high-capacity road which is decorated with scatter shot trees and shrubs, which mostly serve to fill up the blank spaces in the plans and renderings.  Notice, in the rendering above, how the cars politely stop at the cross walks to let people cross.  Don’t be too sad though. It looks like they will be using pretend historic highway light poles, which tower 30 to 40 feet above the road. 

Speaking of the DEIS, it is composed of 12 volumes, each with hundreds of pages. The volumes are packed with charts, endless paragraphs of gibberish, meeting minutes, plans, and maps,  Much of this mass of information adds nothing of substance to why a high-capacity road needs to be in Delaware Park. The example spread sheet below shows us that there are no Native Hawaiians or Pacific Islanders living in the study area.  This is the silliness we go through today to design cities. If you want to waste a few months of your life reading this nonsense you can find the reports on the NYSDOT project web site.

junk-1

If you think there is plenty of time to stop this disaster from becoming real you would be wrong.  The state has an aggressive schedule planned, which has the project starting next Fall and finishing up in Fall of.  Time is quickly running out to make your voice heard.  In addition to attending the Wednesday meeting can get involved with the following groups, which are working diligently to shape a better Delaware Park without a highway cutting it in half.

Scajaquada Corridor Coalition – As the name suggests, a coalition of groups fighting for sanity.  Here is a bit from them:

Based on our initial review, the Scajaquada Corridor Coalition (SCC), which represents multiple stakeholders, including the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, the Parkside Community Association, and GObike Buffalo, as well as community groups and thousands of individuals, opposes the current project design because it fails to meet the aspirational vision laid out by Governor Cuomo and supported by the community since this process began in 2001.

The SCC vehemently opposes the current boulevard design due to:

  • The lack of a meaningful and engaging public input process while NYSDOT ignores multiple submissions by community organizations with constructive recommendations;
  • Prioritization of vehicle traffic over the safety of vulnerable users through:
    • Over-sized intersections that will make crossings unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists;
    • Medians throughout the corridor at the expense of park space and on-street bicycle facilities; and
    • Adverse impacts upon the Historic Olmsted Park and Parkway System as well as the surrounding cultural and educational institutions and business districts; and
  • The plan’s limited scope, including the absence of addressing impacted communities west of Grant Street and east of Parkside Avenue.

As the New Buffalo continues to re-invent itself becoming a great city once again, NYSDOT is stuck in the Robert Moses-era of planning mistakes by focusing singularly on moving vehicles through our community. At no additional cost, the community’s Scajaquada Boulevard vision could cement our city’s renaissance if vehicle traffic is not the sole consideration of its design; instead, people are.

The Black Rock Riverside Alliance  (BRRA), another coalition of residents, advocating for Buffalo’s historic waterfront neighborhoods, put together their own vision of what the Scajaquada Corridor could and should be.  in place of the highway hey show a regular city street winding along a restored creek.  They give Buffalo State College a waterfront edge and link the campus to surrounding neighborhoods.  At the Niagara River they eliminate the hideous tangle of highway ramps in favor of a water edge park. It is the kind of far-sighted thinking completely absent from the 1000’s of pages in the NYSDOT Scajaquada study.

west-scajaquada-render-buffstate

black-rock-harbor-2016-buffalo-ny-1

Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy  is well-known for their efforts to restore and advocate for the parks.  Eliminating the highway through Delaware Park would be a major step in bringing back one of Buffalo’s greatest gifts from the past:

It is the position of the BOPC that the high-speed vehicle traffic cutting through Delaware Park on Route 198 is an intrusion into the landscape and compromises the historic integrity of Frederick Law Olmsted’s design for the Park. Olmsted intended the park experience to be that of immersion into the natural environment leaving behind all the distractions and stress of urban life, not to be subjected to the sights and sounds of expressway traffic. The construction of Route 198 through the park in the late 1950s destroyed that pastoral and picturesque experience in a way that cannot be mitigated through barriers, walls or shrubbery.

It is the BOPC’s stated position that the former expressway should never have been imposed on Delaware Park, and it should be removed. BOPC believes the design philosophy for a new boulevard first and foremost should be in harmony with the surrounding historic landscape. Within Delaware Park, “harmony” is to be defined as the least possible intrusion for the park user experience.

  • Constructing any roadway through the Park in a manner faithful to Olmsted design.
  • Restoring unimpeded access from the Meadow to Hoyt Lake, relocate vehicular traffic and provide restoration of the Delaware Avenue Bridge to park activities and the uses for which it was designed.
  • Improving park access for multi-modal use from surrounding neighborhoods and provides connectivity between landscape features of Delaware Park, through improved at-grade intersections at Agassiz Circle, Delaware Ave, Lincoln Pkwy., Elmwood Ave and Grant St and improved grade-separated routes between intersections.
  • Providing traffic-calming measures along the entire corridor with a 30 mph or less roadway design, including the use of gateway features and diverting commercial traffic from the Park.
  • Removing median features for the roadway corridor between intersections in order to narrow the overall roadway intrusion to the greatest extent possible, and to maximize valuable historic landscape restoration and increase natural landscape buffers.
  • Recessing or lowering elevations of the roadway corridor through the Park to the greatest extent possible and minimizing the visual and auditory intrusion to the park user experience.

This is what NYSDOT thinks is appropriate for Delaware park. It is not. Go to the public meeting, call the mayor, call your councilman, call your state representatives.  Make sure they know in no uncertain terms that the people of Buffalo want their park back now.

15420758_10103543255993538_1725569782211923152_n

  • Rational Thought

    If it has cross walks it’s not an “express way” it’s just a regular road.

    Express way definition:

    “a high-speed divided highway for through traffic with access partially or fully controlled”

    But your right its should be stopped because the current road we have is fine the way it is. All they need to do is change the speed limit back up to its original speed limit.

    • It’s still 8-lanes, man. Because there are stoplights & the such, there probably would be no need for any pedestrian overpass.

    • UrbanLove

      See you on the battlefield, then.

      • Tim H

        I’ll be with @Rational Thought

    • nesciand

      go play in traffic, preferably the 198.

    • BlackRockLifer

      Why would we want to return the speed limit back to 50 mph? As a daily commuter on the Scajaquada I have seen no real change in my drive time since the limit was lowered. Traffic seems to flow better and there have been fewer accidents and far fewer close calls at the very short on and off ramps.
      The Scajaquada is 3.5 miles long, at 50 mph it takes 4.2 minutes, at 40 mph (actual speed now) it takes 5.3 minutes, I don’t see how 1.1 minutes is a real problem.

      • Tim H

        If your going to do the math, at least compare like numbers. Previous speed limit versus current speed limit, OR previous actual speed versus current actual speed (tougher to do)

        Comparing an apple to an orange makes it look like you are trying too hard to prove your point.

        Try this…..

        Distance: 4.2 miles
        Time to drive at 30MPH: 8 min 24 sec
        Time to drive at 50MPH: 5 min 2 sec

        Time delta between: 3 minutes, 22 seconds

        Assume round trip commute, that’s an extra 6 minutes, 44 seconds a day

        Assume 5 days a week, that’s 33.6 additional minutes each week.

        Over the course of the year, the lower speed limit puts the round trip commuter in the car for an additional 29 hours each year!! (33.6 x 52)

        I don’t know what gives anyone the right to tell someone how valuable their time is or isn’t. The lower speed limit results from an additional DAY+ (29 hours) in the car each year. Consider that for a moment.

        The road, at 50MPH was safe. It was functional. It was correctly engineered. It, unfortunately, went through Delaware Park. Not sure how cars through that section of the park is a detriment. NYC has numerous expressways through parks. Chicago has Lake Shore Drive through Lincoln Park, and no one complains. The vocal majority in Buffalo wins out more than it should.

        Now, I’d like my 29 hours back. Beautify the 198 with medians and trees, but please restore the speed limit to 50. I’d accept 40 as a compromise, but 30 is ridiculous.

        • David A. Steele

          How many hours could we save if we plowed more highways through the city?

        • BlackRockLifer

          The Scajaquada id 3.5 miles not 4.2 miles and traffic is presently flowing at about 40 mph not 30 mph. My estimate of 1.1 minutes each way or 2.2 minutes a day is far more accurate and realistic. My math says 19 hours a year at most, not 29 hours as you claim, either way 2 minutes a day is hardly a real problem . Of course that assumes the Scajaquada really flowed at 50 mph before the change, most days it did not and we could deduct even more due to the slowdowns and accidents that plaqued the road before the change.
          As for the road being safe at 50 mph you are misinformed, the Scajaquada has always been one of the most dangerous in WNY with many accidents and fatalities going back as far as I can remember.
          No one is forced to drive on the Scajaquada, it is your choice to use it or find alternative routes. The “vocal majority in Buffalo” is finally taking a stand and looking out for their own interests, I don’t know what gives commuters the right to put their convenience ahead of the neighborhood residents quality of life.

          • Tim H

            Good catch on the 3.5 miles versus the 4.2 miles. My mistake. I’ll correct my math It’s. Or 29 hours. Its 24. My bad. I’ll change my post. Thanks for catching that.

            If your going to compare the 40MPH that you think that people actually drive, you need to compare that to the 60MPH that people used to actually drive. The delta is STILL 20MPH…

            I don’t recall hearIng about many fatalities on the 198. I do remember seeing numerous rear end collisions over the past year on the on ramps of the 198. They have really messed that road up. Stop signs at on ramps, narrower lanes, distracting flashing speed limit signs and traffic that moves anywhere from 25MPH to 55MPH at any given moment. Extremely unsafe.

            Distance: 3.5 miles

            Time to drive at 30MPH: 7 min 00 sec
            Time to drive at 50MPH: 4 min 12 sec

            Time delta between: 2 minutes, 48 seconds

            Assume round trip commute, that’s an extra 5 minutes, 36 seconds a day

            Assume 5 days a week, that’s 28 additional minutes each week.

            Over the course of the year, the lower speed limit puts the round trip commuter in the car for an additional 24 hours each year!! (28 x 52)

          • ms11222

            Your position is, then, that saving drivers 5 minutes a week is of greater social value than having the city’s great park not have a highway through it.

            You are more pro-transportation than NYDOT itself and **thank god** the agency no longer thinks like you do.

            The reason they don’t is because the economic, health, social and cultural values of city parkland outweighs 24 hours a year of time. Take a look- http://cloud.tpl.org/pubs/ccpe-econvalueparks-rpt.pdf

          • Tim H

            Sooooo…..yes, I do think that 24 hours a year are important to me, and others. I am unconvinced that the 198, in it’s current location and form, has any impact whatsoever on the social values of our community. No one has given me a compelling reason beyond their opinion to sway me. Want to take a shot? Here’s some help…I like facts, while opinion and conjecture don’t move my needle much.

            Thanks for the article on the value of a city park system. I 100% agree, and am vert appreciative that Olmsted designed us the wonderful park system that he did….100 years ago. Our parks are great, and absolutely add to the beauty and enjoyment of our city. We agree there, and all of the values that you state….health, social and cultural. I live 2 blocks from Delaware Park, and spend a lot of time there. I can’t help but to wonder though, what Olmsted would have built in this day and age. Things have changed quite a bit since the time the Olmsted Parks were designed.

            What I can’t seem to grasp is why the 198 detracts from Delaware Park in any way. If anything, driving the 198 allows us to showcase our amazing park to those that drive by. Hoyt Lake, Buffalo History Museum, and our David replica.

            I always take visitors down the 198 on my way home. Lately though, they all have asked me why I’m driving so slow on an expressway. The other question that I get a lot is why don’t we have Uber, but that’s another conversation….

          • greenca

            I recently read a blog post about a guy who decided to stop showering altogether since it took 10 minutes a day away from time he could spend doing other things. His rationale was that he spent about 2 1/2 days a year in the shower, and over the course of the next 50 years, that would be over 4 solid months of his life wasted. (He said not to worry since the smell somehow goes away after a couple of weeks (not realizing he got used to it, others didn’t). Your statistic does the same. Any little thing does indeed add up over time. But sometimes the benefit of the little thing is greater than what it adds up to.

          • Tim H

            I understand and appreciate your point. I guess my point is that the benefit of lowering the speed limit on the 198 and adding stop lights doesn’t have any benefit at all. In fact, beyond the time waste, it will result in more idle img traffic in Delaware Park, for longer periods of time. That equals more noise and air pollution, right?

          • ms11222

            Tim for how valuable a day of your time is, you’ve spent an awful lot of it posting here.

          • Tim H

            You’re assuming that I’m talking about my time. I’m talking about the collective time of the community, and trying to be a voice for the quiet majority. It seems the vocal minority is somehow perceived as the gospel around here, and that isn’t right.

            I’m willing to invest my time, not only in comments, but beyond that, to advance ideas that held by the 80% of the 80/20 rule.

            Just because you’re loud and passionate doesn’t mean you’re right, except in Buffalo. So, I’m trying that approach.

          • BlackRockLifer

            Evidence that your opinion is shared by the “quiet majority”?

          • BlackRockLifer

            I don’t “think” people drive 40 mph, they do, I’m a daily commuter. During rush hour in the past it was rare to even maintain 50 mph, I don’t ever remember anyone doing 60 mph except during off hours. My calculation takes into account the many variables, your inflated estimate depends on perfect conditions.
            As for accidents, I am almost 60 years old and lived near the Scajaquada my entire life. There have been many fatal accidents going well back into the 60’s and 70’s and countless fender benders due to the on and off ramps that are much too short for a 50 mph road.
            There seems to be a sense of entitlement by commuters that their drive time is more important than a better quality of life for those that live in the area, that’s just not a credible argument.

          • Tim H

            1 – I live in the area (2 blocks from Delaware Park). Why assume that I didn’t?

            2 – our experience with speeds on the 198 are different I guess. I’m almos always behind someone doIng 30 on the 198. I’m probably the guy you hate….I try to push the limit and go 38. When the speed limit was 50, 60-65 in the zone from the 33 to Parkside and Grant to the 190 was completely normal. People slowed down to 50-55 through the park.

            While I’m not as old as you, I’ve been around for awhile. Yes, accidents happen on the 198. They always have, and they always will. Between 40k and 60k cars use it every day. With that volume, accidents happen.

            In the past 24 months, 3 people have died in separate car accidents on Delaware Ave. The speed limit there is 30.

            Should we remove Delaware Ave too?

          • BlackRockLifer

            1. I didn’t assume you didn’t live in the area, my comment was broadly aimed at commuters in general.
            2. There are two lanes, its not hard to pass those going too slow, (but I have had that same issue with someone doing like 25 mph in the left lane:)
            The Scajaquada historically had more than it’s share of accidents as compared to other highways. There are several factors that made this road inappropriate for high speed including on and off ramps that are far too short, no shoulders and sharp curves unlike any other area highway.

          • greenca

            You have an interesting statistic, 2 minutes and 48 seconds. But if you drive any route that has more than 4 or 5 traffic lights along it, you can easily add or deduct 3 minutes from your commute based on whether you hit every green light or every red light. It’s not a big deal.

        • TownhouseLLC

          Move closer to where you need to commute.

          • Tim H

            So people get to tell others where to live now too?

            Maybe you should move to a city that doesn’t ruin your day with a highway through a park.

            Irrational comment of the day (so far) from you. Congrats.

          • Wise Profit

            Move closer to Letchworth if you want a road free park.

        • distas

          I’m on the side that feels the level of stress accrued by driving the 198 at 50 mph is not worth my time. Setting my cruise control during my commute to 35 mph and enjoying the best views of the city are well worth whatever miniscule number of minutes you are coming up with.

          • Tim H

            I can certainly appreciate that. You can still drive 35 when the speed limit is 50. You’ll probably have better luck with the Buffalo PD than the people who are still going 50, while the speed limit is 30…..

      • Rational Thought

        “I don’t see how 1.1 minutes is a real problem.”

        Just because you’re an insignificant nobody doesn’t mean my time isn’t valuable.

        • Nick

          Lol you really are such a plug

        • BlackRockLifer

          You might be in over your head here, this forum is for intelligent discussion and debate, not uniformed nonsense.

  • mightyNiagara

    meh. delaware is basically an “expressway” as it exists. drivers put the pedal to the floor at higher speeds than they do on the 198!

  • So where’s the entire map on their so-called plan?
    Wonder if public input will actually make a difference. There will be split votes. The idiots that can’t find a way to drive around the 198, and those that actually care about Olmstead & Delaware Park being restored to its former glory.

  • No_Illusions

    Why not reduce the road into a single lane with another parking lane, turning the 198 into an actual parkway like Boswell. More trees would be nice too.

    • distas

      Throw in a bike lane and you might be on to something. : )

    • Bringing back Buffalo

      Because the 198 deals with ten times (if not more) traffic than Bidwell does….that’s why.

  • Vandra

    It seems like this post can’t get past the fact that any lanes of road are going through the park. I’m not sure what scenario would satisfy you other than zero lanes. I see your criticisms but little suggestion, other than to have no road at all. If the rest of us accept that there are to be lanes, then they have to have lots of reasons to not go too fast which means more intersections and crosswalks and less ramps. I think they’ve done this. I’m sorry you’re disappointed that the option to remove it completely is off the table, but the task now is to come up with the best plan with the assumption that a road will continue through.

    • Matthew Moje

      You have to remember who wrote the article, someone that doesn’t live here or use the 198..
      I understand in a perfect world the 198 would be gone, is this the best design possible, no. It could always be better. I curious if four of those “8 lines” are turning lanes?

    • David A. Steele

      Actually, a return to the park road that used to be there would be fine.

      • Wise Profit

        Agreed, that’s a plan I can get behind. I can never get a good read on you Steele. Your article would suggest that any roadway of any kind through the park is social tragedy, but your comment here would suggest a more reasonable approach.

      • Wally Balls

        A return to you being a WNY resident would be fine also.

    • Mark

      There is no reason whatsoever for there to be lanes through Delaware Park. If anyone came up with the idea today, they would be laughed out of the room.

      • Wise Profit

        “There is no reason whatsoever for there to be lanes through Delaware Park”
        Well then you’re going to need a time machine to go back and tell the park’s architect, Frederick Law Olmsted that he designed a crappy park with a road in it, because there has been a roadway (albeit a much slower and lower volume roadway) there since it was built.

      • Irishkwh

        a lot of the people that visit the Park no longer live in the city and there is a need to get from A to B quicker then there was in 1915. Not all companies are located in downtown Buffalo, not all visitors live next to the park. If the whole city was designed today, there would be thruways through out the city probably right up the center and one west to east!

        • grovercleveland

          people that don’t live in the city, or who drive cars don’t matter.

          • Bradley J. Bethel Jr.

            In the eyes of the DOT, those who live in the city or prefer not to drive don’t matter.

  • eagercolin

    Roads have to go somewhere.

    • Mark

      Roads don’t have to exist through public parks. We have more than enough where they are supposed to be.

      • eagercolin

        The traffic will either go through the park, or through a neighborhood. If roads are a common good, it seems sensible that their drawbacks should be felt by all rather than the unlucky few.

        • Matt Marcinkiewicz

          the ‘unlucky few’ in this particular case might be too busy fighting the construction of grand gothic gates to notice any uptick in traffic in their neighborhood

        • Matt Marcinkiewicz

          that is a reasonable argument, though

        • Mark

          Traffic is not a constant. Some of that traffic will take another road, some will travel earlier or later to spread out the load, some will take an alternative form of transportation, and some trips wont be taken at all.

          And yet our existing street grid will handle it at no additional expense, while providing a benefit to tax payers, businesses, pedestrians, tourists, and anyone who wants a park.

          It would never get built today because we know its an expensive boondoggle of problems with little to no benefit. So if we know its a horrible idea today, why would we ever double down on a clear mistake?

          • eagercolin

            Yes, I’m aware that traffic will divert elsewhere. That was the entire point of my comment, obviously.

            You’re incorrect that existing streets will handle that diverted traffic at no additional expense. The expense will simply be moved from the current location to a new one. I’m not sure why noise, pollution, increased potential for accidents and the like are better located in neighborhoods than in a park.

          • Wise Profit

            “Some of that traffic will take another road,” – Agreed, this happened when the changes were made to Parkside in an effort to “calm traffic”, but the problem is now instead of all cars speeding down Parkside, they speed down the adjacent residential streets. The problem of speeding traffic wasn’t solved, it was simply shifted to streets significantly less capable of handling commuter traffic.

            And the change to Parkside wasn’t a complete removal of the street and it handles less traffic than the 198. I’d like to see the 198 shut down for a few weeks to witness what would happen were it to be removed.

  • I didn’t know a 30 MPH road with lights and a crosswalk is considered an “expressway.”

    I am sure NYC would like that definition back.

  • BuffaloRepatriate

    Why would anyone want to stop it? I think it’s a wonderful idea.

  • DB

    Car lives matter.

    • Wise Profit

      No cars and those who drive them are evil.

    • Cvepo

      #yesallcars

  • Tim H

    This is irresponsible reporting. While I’ve typically appreciated David Steele’s alternatives views, even though they rarely align with mine, this article, has crossed the line and paints an inaccurate picture.

    Steele says “The only reason it is in the park is that it was the cheapest land they could grab back in the 1950’s.”

    So, this is not true. The 198 cuts through Delaware Park because this was the path that was least destructive to existing neighborhoods (for the alternative, see the 33). While still destructive, it was the least destructive possible path.

    The NYSDOT is not proposing another expressway. In fact, that are proposing a parkway, with cross walks and traffic lights (that will probably cause traffic to back up and idle in the park…not sure why that’s desireable, but Parkside and Sean Ryan wanted it…)

    If you haven’t already read the negative outcomes of a slower speed limit on the 198, you should. Side streets, and the park itself, have become less safe, with drivers now choosing to take alternative routes because the 198 speed limit reduction has caused headaches and traffic backups for drivers. Now, some speed through the park and various side streets in an effort to avoid the 198. It is impossible and unrealistic for police to enforce speed limits and stop signs on every alternative route. For those who say that traffic on the 198 isn’t so bad today, I’d beg to differ. The Delaware Ave exit backs up almost to Parkside every afternoon rush hour, and that’s without the numerous drivers who find other routes.

    I’ve arrived to a point where I believe that Steele would like the 198 completely removed, and anything short of that is a miss for him. Since he lives in Chicago, removing the 198 wouldn’t impact his commute. Whatever they do to the 198 actually won’t impact him at all. If he wants to do more to help Buffalo, he should move back home. While it’s possible to cover Buffalo development news from afar, the constant obstruction from Steele is often tough to digest.

    If Steele really wants to fight a fight like this in a city that he actually lives in, I suggest he start writing letters to Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel about removing the Lake Shore Drive expressway from Chicago’s crown jewel park, Lincoln Park. Good luck with that….

    • BlackRockLifer

      I disagree with your statement “the 198 speed limit reduction has caused headaches and traffic backups for drivers”. As a daily commuter (during rush hour) I have seen no real difference in commute time, in fact as I stated below there are fewer accidents and many fewer close calls at the short on and off ramps. As for the Delaware Ave exit, it always backed up even before the change, again due to the short off ramp.
      There is no real problem with the lower speed limit, the problem is the perception of driving slower and the irrational impatience of drivers.

      • Matthew Moje

        I also drive this during rush hour and I see too much back up. I think the Delaware Ave exit back up may be fixed some when they reopen the Elmwood Ave exit. Elmwood exit is suppose to reopen soon!

        • BlackRockLifer

          Good point, the Elmwood exit being closed has also increased the number of cars exiting at Grant St as well.

          • Matthew Moje

            That’s what I do actually, exit to Grant St.

        • Tim H

          Ah, good call on the Delaware back ups being caused by the 1st Elmwood exit being closed!

      • Tim H

        Im also a daily commuter, and taking the Delaware exit of the 198 at 5:45 each afternoon takes significantly longer than it did before the speed limit was lowered. I have no idea why, but it does.

        The lower speed limit adds 29 HOURS a year to the end to end round trip commuter’s drive. That is also significant…

        • Josh Robinson

          I wonder how much time people waste per year reading and commenting on Buffalo Rising. Read one less article per day and I bet you could make that 29 hours back. Problem solved!

          • Tim H

            Ah, love it. Now you get to tell people how to spend their time. Awesome.

            Maybe you should propose should banning reading altogether. That would save a ton of time.

            You don’t like the story that math has to tell, because it doesn’t support your opinion of what the 198 should be. I get it.

            40,000-60,000 cars a day use the 198 each day. That’s a fact. It is one of the highest volume roads in WNY. The road serves a purpose. Destroying the convenience of that road…the intended convenience when it was built, will put those cars elsewhere, which will cause more traffic and safety problems (you’re already seeing them). The 198 was built for a reason.

            I honestly don’t get why people have a problem with the 198 where it is. What is the harm? What would be done with that land if the 198 was a 2 lane road like ring road. What changes?

            At a lower speed limit, traffic now spends more time in the park, due to lower speeds and back ups. Is that really better than it was at 50MPH? I don’t know how.

            So, before you enlighten anyone on how they can best spend their time, explain what’s so wrong with the 198 in is 2014 form?

            Thanks

          • Josh Robinson

            Someone is extra bitter today…

            I was merely making a note of the irony of arguing against a slower speed limit because of the extra commute time, when you spend MORE time arguing on here with people like me than would be added to your commute. But heck, I don’t care how a man wastes his time.

            “So, before you enlighten anyone on how they can best spend their time, explain what’s so wrong with the 198 in is 2014 form?”

            You’re kidding, right? I’m pretty sure the mangled guardrail and knocked down light posts were ample evidence of what was wrong with the 198 in 2014. It was much too fast for the narrow lanes and curves, and had one of the highest rates of accidents of ANY roadway in the state. And the short on-off ramps were not suited to the speed at all, especially the right onto Delaware Ave near the tennis courts that forced traffic to go from 50-55mph to 10mph in a distance of a few hundred feet.

            The DOT knew that it was a functionally outdated and obsolete road well before the tragic accident in the park, they have been studying ways to fix it since around 2004.

          • Bradley J. Bethel Jr.

            The problem with 198 is that it runs through a PARK. A park with far more significant value than an expressway could ever bring. Parks add value to their surrounding areas, while expressways REMOVE values from their surrounding areas. These are solid facts that have already been proven elsewhere, yet expressway keepers are all too eager to ignore for their own “convenience”.

            If you don’t want people telling you how to spend your time, then don’t pretend to know what’s best for another person’s neighborhood.

          • Tim H

            So you know where I live? Obviously, you don’t, because if you did, you would know that I own and live in a home 2 blocks from the park, and you wouldn’t have tried to call me out for “pretending to know what’s best for another persons neighborhood”.

            The rest of your comment was pure opinion and conjecture.

            The meetIng tonight has been cancelled, but if you’d like to discuss this in person, I’ll be at the rescheduled meeting in January. I’d love to hear more about why the 198 detracts from Delaware Park being a great park. Maybe you can sway me?….

          • Bradley J. Bethel Jr.

            I called you out, because based from all of your comments thus far, it seems that YOUR own commute time is the only thing that matters in this conversation. Otherwise, you also wouldn’t be confusing “opinion and conjecture” with FACTS that are most likely out of your comfort zone.

            But please, continue swaying others about your nostalgic whimsy of 50 mph traffic.

          • Tim H

            If you want to state facts, state them. You haven’t yet. If you don’t know the difference, just say that, and I can help you there too. I’m happy to help.

            As far as me only being concerned about myself, you couldn’t be more wrong. While the lower speed limit is, end to end, 2m 48s longer, 1/3 or the 60,000 daily travelers on the 198 travel the full length of the highway. That’s 20,000 cars a day. That’s 20,000 cars adding the 2 minutes and 48 seconds the THEIR drive time, every day.

            In terms you’ll understand, just those 20k vehicles making the end to end trip on the 198 cost 56,000 HOURS in lost daily productivity. That’s 851,000 lost DAYS, every year. That’s just counting the 33% of vehicles that travel end to end on the 198.

            While your short sighted opinion may make sense to you, if you look at the bigger picture, the lost time is significant.

            While I appreciate your Bush League approach, I chalk it up to you not having any substance to your arguement that the speed limit on the 198 has any detrimental impact whatsoever on Delaware Park.

          • Bradley J. Bethel Jr.

            There are remedies to your problem. Getting up earlier for work would be one option. Finding and adapting to another route would be another. Moving closer to wherever you work would be yet another option.

            Your logic is not as simple as “everybody else shutting up and accepting an expressway thru the park”. The aforementioned options are called MAKING time. Try reading about Embarcadero Boulevard in San Francisco or Tom McCall Park in Portland. Both will demonstrate what happens when you “lose” hours on a removed expressway.

            Ignoring opposing facts, and pretending that you’ll die without 50 mph traffic is the option you’ve chosen, which is indeed LOST time if your life exists in such a vacuum.

          • Tim H

            Instead of telling me or others what to do, would you please consider informing me why a 50MPH speed limit through the park is detrimental to the park or it’s usefulness, and 30MPH isn’t.

            No one has stepped up and answered that question yet, even though I’ve asked it several times. I’m beginning to think that there isn’t a non emotionally driven answer to the question…

            Your responses underscore my. belief

          • Bradley J. Bethel Jr.

            Because people want to visit the park without some idiot driver mowing over their kids. Or that people want to walk/bike between the Meadow and Lake portions, and even to such areas as Medaille or Buff State without the logistical burden of a 50 mph expressway. Or that there have been multiple attempts at cleaning up the Scajaquada Creek and Hoyt Lake that have already been impacted by the imprint of an expressway.

            People have been telling you all day why Delaware Park is so important, but even living two blocks from it, you’re too delusional to accept facts beyond your own convenience.

          • Bringing back Buffalo

            The golf course being in the park is waaaaaaay more intrusive than the 198.

          • Tim H

            Ah, Right. See you at the DOT meeting next month?

            Btw, guard rails would have prevented the awful tragedy that happened last year. The driver of that car was going well under the speed limit…he fell asleep at the wheel.

          • BuffaloGals

            Extrapolating a couple minutes out over the entire population can make anything seem like a bigger deal than it is. Let’s say the average person in new York City sneezes twice per day. Each sneeze takes away 3 seconds of productivity. 8 million New Yorkers, 6 seconds per day. That means New Yorkers are losing 4.86 MILLION HOURS OF PRODUCTIVITY, every year, to sneezing.

          • Tim H

            Good call, and if we could do something to stop sneezing, without negative consequences, I be all for that. I hate sneezing!

            We can do something about the speed limit on the 198, without negative consequences, which is what I’m advocating for.

            FWIW, I completely agree with your point that in mass, numbers can tell any story, and it’s all really relative. My exaggerated comment was directed more in response to the people that were diminishing the time of others and imposing their personal value of time on them, arguing that 6 minutes a day isn’t valuable.

        • BlackRockLifer

          The 29 hours is highly inflated, it’s actually less than 19 hours and that’s assuming traffic flowed without interruption when the speed limit was 50 mph (which is didn’t)
          Also the Delaware exit has been backed up a little more because the Elmwood exit has been closed for the bridge project.

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            he’s comparing two ‘ideals’, neither of which exist/existed. A fair comparison would involve the effective speed of traffic during the average commute while the speed limit was 50 MPH and what it is currently. I take your word that it’s now about 40. Thing is, back when the speed limit was 50, the effective speed when I’d use the road tended to be in the 55-60 range…but I almost never used the 198 during peak commute times, so I can’t speak to the conditions then

          • BlackRockLifer

            Your correct about drivers doing 55 to 60 mph off peak but during rush hour traffic struggled to maintain even 50 mph. There were also more accidents before the change and that would cause traffic to come to a halt. This “29 hours a year of my life” is a pretty ridiculous argument, no one is entitled to a speedy commute or shortcut into the city.

          • Wise Profit

            “no one is entitled to a speedy commute or shortcut into the city.”

            But they are entitled to a park that doesn’t have an expressway in it? The list of what people are or are not entitled to is subject to one’s own opinion, and that is what the arguments on both sides of this debate are, they are opinions based on what individuals want.

            The goal of the debate should be to find what can everyone live with and still think they’ve gotten something out of the negotiations. Just from reading the comments it looks like the solution is some version of what is proposed so far, with some tweaks to be made.

        • NorthBuf

          I wonder how many hours a year people sit in a Tim Hortons drive through every morning for their latte fix.

        • BuffaloGals

          29 hours – what is that, something like 6 minutes per workday?

          • Tim H

            Just under 6 minutes.

          • BlackRockLifer

            It’s actually 2 minutes as I demonstrated previously.

          • Tim H

            Show us your math. I showed you mine. 2 minutes, 48 seconds, each way….5 min 36 seconds round trip.

            The math is based on a 20 MPH difference in speed limit, and a trip of 3.5 miles.

            If you’re getting 2 minutes, you may want to sharpen your pencil….

          • BlackRockLifer

            Your methodology is flawed, the delta is 10 mph in the real world, not 20. Before the change during rush hour traffic flowed at around 50 mph, no faster and many days it was slower. After the change traffic consistently flows at about 40 mph, not 30.
            The Scajaquada is 3.5 miles long, at 50 mph it takes 4.2 minutes, at 40 mph (actual present speed) it take 5.3 minutes for a difference of 1.1 minutes.
            that’s 2.2 minutes a day, assuming 5 days a week that’s 11 minutes per week times 50 weeks a year (assuming 2 weeks vacation) =550 minutes divided by 60 minutes =9.16 hours.

          • Tim H

            My methodology is not wrong. The delta is indeed 20MPH. You can’t account for what speed you ‘believe’ people drive. The fact is that the delta is 20 mph. I people generally add 8-10 mph, they will do so no matter what the posted speed limit, thus the delta will still be 20MPH.

            Now, if you have 3 months of speed limit data from 2013 and 3 months of speed limit data from 2016 ok the 198 that can back up your claim, then great, Let’s use that. In the absence of that, we’re forced to use the posted limit.

            A couple of other things. I drive the 198 at least 2x daily, and ha e for the past 5 years. I believe that the 20MPH delta is accurate.

            Also, even if we use your math, and say that the speed limit change is only costing the average commuter 19 hours a year, that’s still a lot.

            To be honest, the additional time it takes to make your way through the 198 is an afterthought. The real question I have is how is traffic moving at 30MPH any better, or worse for the park than traffic moving at 50MPH? You still have cars. 40k-60k cars each day.

            The road makes sense as it is today, and the speed limit is really irrelevant. The new guard rails will protect park pedestrians from cars.

            We probably agree more than we think, and are getting caught up in a discussion that really isn’t the poInt. Fair?

    • I agree with your post, but your rebuttal of the cheap land comment is actually wrong.

      State and federal governments could find that the eminent domain costs were cheaper (or nonexistent) when going through public parks. This was the case in Memphis in the 1960s and such a highway plan was struck down in the landmark decision Citizens to Preserve Overton Park v. Volpe, 1971.

    • Patrick McNichol

      High capacity roads (call it a parkway, boulevard, expressway, etc) are antithetical to parks.

      If Central Park in NY, a city of 10 million people, doesn’t have a highway running through it, then little ole Buffalo of 250,000 would be just fine without the expressway running through Delaware Park.

      • Tim H

        Appreciate your opinion on what a park doesn’t have, as well as your supporting documentation.

        Ideally, I agree with you, but realistically, I don’t. Chicago has a high capacity road (The 8 lane Lake Shore Drive) running smack dab through its crown jewel park, Lincoln Park, for more than the 1 mile that we complain about in Buffalo. It works and the Park is still considered one of the greatest parks in the country.

        The 198 is where it is now, and isn’t causing a problem. Let it be, and focus on things that we can change that ARE having a negative impact on our community. The cost to replace with parkway or remove the 198 aren’t worth the return, IMO

        • Patrick McNichol

          Isn’t worth it? NYSDOT estimates it would cost $115 million to rebuild their 1960 mistake.

          Filling most of it in with dirt and seed I imagine would be a fraction of the cost. It’s a win-win.

      • Cvepo

        Bad example. Central Park isn’t even NYC’s largest park; just the most well known. Pelham Bay Park in the Bronx (NYC’s largest public park I believe) has portions of the Hutch and 95 running through it. Bronx Park has the Bronx River Parkway through it, Van Cortlandt has portions of the Henry Hudson and 87 through it, etc. Storrow Drive in Boston runs through the Esplanade and is a mere 2 blocks from the Boston Commons. Many other major cities have expressways and fast moving parkways through their great parks. Doesn’t make it right, but still worth noting.

        • Patrick McNichol

          NYC has Robert Moses to thank and I’d rather not repeat the same mistake they made here in Buffalo. We deserve better.

  • Buffalove

    That big concrete square would look so much better as a traffic circle with grass, flowers, and a monument in the middle. You can find a good compromise between form and function, and I think that something with a Bidwell feel would fit just fine in Delaware Park. Still can be two lanes each way, just much more attractive than shown in the article.

    • midtown_rising

      It used to be a traffic circle.

    • Tim H

      I love the traffic circle idea, but it seems that Buffalo doesn’t handle them well. How orang accidents are there each week at Gates Circle or Niagara Square?

    • bburbs

      For a good example of how traffic circles calm the traffic , are pedestrian friendly, reduce accidents (which I can personally attest to) , reduces emissions and revive an area, please come visit us in the Village of Hamburg.

    • Rand503

      I think we can all agree that the planned intersection is dreadful.

  • Texpat

    Parkside is the only intersection like this? At that point it hasn’t even entered the park yet. What other option is there for this intersection when you have all that traffic coming off of the 33 that has to be slimmed down to just 2 lanes in either direction? that can’t happen immediately without backing it up.

    • David A. Steele

      It actually has entered the park at this point. It has also already obliterated Humboldt Parkway from here to the east.

      Why does 33 traffic need to be here in the first place?

      • Matthew Moje

        We are all still waiting for your logical recommendation, instead of your complaining

  • LancasterPat

    Whatever. The road has been ruined and sucks to drive on now. I drive it as little as possible.

    • BlackRockLifer

      Ruined? really? 1.1 minutes longer is a big deal? Maybe if a highway was rammed through a park in Lancaster for the convenience of city residents you might have a different opinion

      • MrGreenJeans

        I just set the Cruise Control to 31 (it won’t work, below that) and chuckle when I catch up with the speeders, invariably stopped at the Parkside red signals.

      • LancasterPat

        I live in Larkinville and I love being right next to the 190 and 5 minutes from the 33. I can get just about anywhere in the city and first ring suburbs in under 20 minutes.

        Yes, the 3 minutes longer is a big deal. I’m in a hurry, I’m busy and time is money and the speed limit is an annoyance.

        • BlackRockLifer

          It’s not 3 minutes, it’s 1.1 minutes, if that makes a difference in your life you may want to relax more, you’ll live longer 🙂

    • Josh Robinson

      I guess if you hardly drive on it anymore and have found better alternate routes, it couldn’t have been that essential to you in the first place?

      • LancasterPat

        No it never really was really essential, just very convenient . I live on the other end of the city. But now I contribute to the congestion on all the surrounding surface roads that people are complaining about.

  • Lori

    If you want to push your point so that it’s actually heard, being snarky is not the best route.
    This seems to be a problem with regard to any discussion on Delaware Park/the 198.

    The bottom line is that unless you drastically reduce the number of automobiles, expressways and boulevards will continue to be a fact of life. Personally, I find nothing offensive about the rendering posted at the bottom of the article. It’s similar to solutions I’ve seen in Europe. Comparisons to Red Square fall under the umbrella of unnecessary snark and do nothing to aid your agenda.

    • Wise Profit

      Steele is King Snarky himself. Most of his articles are written with this know-it-all tone.
      I actually really enjoy his articles when they aren’t written in this style.

  • Wise Profit

    “It looks like they will be using pretend historic highway light poles, which tower 30 to 40 feet above the road.”
    Would you prefer suburban style light poles? Or do they have to have been hand made by Olmsted himself?

    • runner68

      I think he is referring to pedestrian scale light poles, which do not tower above the street. They are used on many thoroughfares in Buffalo that are both local and major streets. (link/picture #1, 5th standard from the left, as an example for height.)

      As for Olmsted, these light standards were used in (Olmsted Designed) Central Park in 1910 and were recreated in the 80s. They are still used in Central Park as well as all Olmsted Parks, Parkways and Circles in Buffalo. I think this is what Steele is referring too. (link #2) It would make sense to have the Olmsted type luminaire in the Olmsted parks.

      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/7840ae0a06282f9df6f0e1f8d5ddd64ed8e26c11f4a25d615dec4b653db6e76b.jpg

      http://www.sentrylighting.com/scp-central-park-91.html

      • grovercleveland

        why is it important to use lighting standards from 1910? Nostalgia is bad for you

        • runner68

          No need to be a complete d!ckwad. I was simply answering a snarky question with some fact and rationale, and trying to interpret what Steele meant without being skeptical. The luminaire’s are historical and have been used in our Olmsted parks ever since. They have become synonymous with Olmsted. Your argument is that Olmsted designed the park road on which the 198 now sits (which is why it should still exist)…So why not use the lights that are related to him? I don’t see why its asinine to suggest that we continue to use them…

          But excuse me for being nostalgic. Do you have anything productive to add or are you just going to continue to ask stupid questions?Let me know when you think of something to say that’s relevant to the discussion.

          • grovercleveland

            I have not once argued about Olmstead designing a park road, in fact I didn’t know he did until about 7 minutes ago reading this thread. That also was my first question I asked, so not sure how I “continued to ask stupid questions.” But yea, I’m the d!ckwad

          • runner68

            Good I’m happy you admitted it. Thanks for the comments. Have a blessed day.

          • grovercleveland

            Are you mistaking me for someone else? I asked you one question, which is why in 2016 is it important to care about lighting in 1910.

  • Dan_Blather

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/a748f9d793c96a932c4afe6d8032a44f8c212e1a81b5c5ca08c52f2b7937fddb.png https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/233379bbb2a1d8339eb6266a7967b069de969dca8379fdfab3943a765efa6d31.jpg

    > The only reason it is in the park is that it was the cheapest land they could grab back in the 1950’s.

    Uhhh … not entirely. The Scajaquada Expressway was really a “Plan B” to the route that the state Department of Public Works preferred – the Hinman Arterial, which would cut through industrial areas in North Buffalo, Black Rock, and Riverside to connect Delaware Avenue with the Niagara Thruway. NYSDPW scrapped the plan due to opposition from City Hall and neighborhood groups in Black Rock and Riverside, which believed the route would be more destructive than an alternative route through Delaware Park.

  • ms11222

    Alternative 4 identified by the NYSDOT calls for a 2-lane boulevard with a wide median. Does the report indicate why that alternative has not been pursued? And what about Alternative 5 — eliminating the road?

  • artificialbutalive

    I moved from Buffalo to Richmond, VA in July and we have Monument Avenue, which actually really is a BLVD and it’s set up the same way as the rendering is, but with traffic circles around the monuments. In the “old days” people used Monument Ave as a park, and to this day people will still use it for park activities despite the fact that cars drive down the Ave. It works out really well for Richmond. Then again, people here seem to avoid crashing their cars into traffic circles……. 🙂

  • Brendan S.

    I recently found a Staff Report from the Buffalo Planning Commission dated 1953 that shows the Planning Commission recommending the Scajaquada over the Hinman Ave extension. It’s an interesting read. The link below is a shared Google drive folder with images of the report, for anyone who is interested. Photos are courtesy of the Grosvenor Room at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.

    https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B_8TZlV_KwEySWdKU1NfVGI5Vnc

    It’s an interesting piece of history. We’re quick to make judgments about how stupid and short-sighted building the expressway in the first place was, but in the frame of the 1950’s it made perfect sense to put it there. Documents like this remind us that what seems logical and clear today may not always be that way in the future.

    • Matt Marcinkiewicz

      good stuff from you and Dan both

    • Brendan S.

      I should also clarify that I believe that if it isn’t realistic to remove it entirely, we should be getting something better than the currently proposed changes.

      If we really want to know what happens to the traffic when the 198 isn’t available, we should find a way to shut it down for a day to see where people go. It would be complicated and people would hate it, but it might be worth the trouble to see what happens.

      • Bradley J. Bethel Jr.

        While many are arguing about a “compromise” behind the proper speed limit, simply having a roadway through Delaware Park IS the compromise.

        • Wise Profit

          There has been a parkway in that exact same part of the park since the day the park was completed. Don’t like it? Well I hope your necromancy skills are at level 100 because you’re going to need them to bring Olmsted back from the dead for a stern talking to. For all the above “facts” you are presenting, you’d think that knowing the history of that parkway would be at the forefront of your talking points.

          • Bradley J. Bethel Jr.

            My message was directed at the extremes of the conversation, regarding A) those whining about keeping it as it was with 50 mph traffic, and B) those requesting a complete removal. Both keeping in mind the vast history of the park, which too many from Point A are all too eager to ignore.

      • Patrick McNichol

        Why isn’t it realistic? If Seoul, a city of 28 million, can remove their downtown highway surely little ole Buffalo of 250,000 could.

    • Also, there was once a plan in the 50s to extend the Skyway north to between Delaware and Elmwood and then further to Tonawanda. It’s an unthinkable plan.

  • Josh Robinson

    Apparently the meeting has been postponed due to the inclement weather this evening, you guys might want to update the article to reflect that.

    • Matt Marcinkiewicz

      Oh, really? Any word on when it’ll be rescheduled?

      • Josh Robinson

        Apparently January, but that is just what I have heard.

  • Chris

    My comment to the DOT:

    As a Buffalo homeowner who frequently drives on the 198, and as a regular bicycle commuter along the corridor (from Grant-Ferry to UB Heights), I think this proposal is stubborn and unimaginitive. First the DOT said 30 MPH was impossible for this road. Now that it’s reality, with no disastrous results, why is the DOT still trying to design for 40 MPH? And what about bike commuters?

    This type of design is problematic because it provides subconscious cues to drivers that 40-45 MPH speeds are most appropriate. 40+ MPH speeds are problematic because the road runs through a world-famous public park, and the design contemplates pedestrians and other park users just a few feet from the roadway. When it was a high-speed road, cars would regularly fly off it, particularly into the tennis courts, but memorably into a small child. Governor Cuomo said 30 MPH, so get with the program.

    I’m particularly concerned because I was hoping to use this route on my commute, but apparently no consideration was given to the difference between park users and through bicyclists. When the multi-use trail is full of cross-country runners or families with strollers, there’s no room for a road bike going 15+ MPH.

    Thus, we need bike lanes in addition to the multi-use trails. To make room, take out the median. By bringing opposing traffic and bike traffic closer to the other travel lanes, we would also adjust the subconscious cues, leading drivers to follow the 30 MPH signage more naturally.

    Those of us who live near this road are the most affected, and we’ve been thinking about this for years. We drive and bike the roads, and play in Delaware Park. We’ve been asking consistently for a complete street to knit our park back together and make the road relevant to all neighbors (locally, a third of households don’t have access to a car, and in one-car households like mine, one adult has to bus or bike). Now that the speed limit is 30 MPH, there’s no excuse for maintaining highway-like infrastructure and discriminating against eco-friendly transportation.

    • Matt Marcinkiewicz

      ‘When it was a high-speed road, cars would regularly fly off it, particularly into the tennis courts’

      Would they? Serious question. I could imagine that occasionally happening…not so sure about ‘regularly’ however

  • nesciand

    All of the arguments based off of traffic volume and rush hour delays just emphasizes the need for an amherst-buffalo commuter train. The 198 should not exist in its current form or any past form. It was the wrong solution to a problem. The problem still exists and a solution is needed but we shouldn’t settle for an expressway or boulevard or whatever you want to call it. It pollutes the park with noise, with its unsightliness, and it is a danger to park goers. This plan and plans like it lack foresight. I use the 198 every single day to commute. It was never pleasant even with its 55mph speed limit traffic was a crawl from 7:30am-8am. But lets say it is restored to a full on high speed expressway. What happens when the population grows whether its more people living in the North-towns coming in or the other way around. What happens when there is an even greater volume of traffic? do we build another highway? add more lanes and destroy more of the park? The only way to properly accommodate a large population that consistently needs to get from point A to Point B in a concentrated period of time is through public transit. Think about the other 22 hours of the day that aren’t effected by rush hour or even the weekends. Are we willing to have something that ruins property values and lowers the experience of a coveted public amenity like the park just because it makes 2 hours of the day slightly more pleasant? We can have a more cost effective solution through a commuter train. Don’t start shouting out the upfront costs it’s known they are huge but its less road to plow and salt, less road to repave because it was destroyed from the plowing and salting, less cars not only on the streets around the park but less cars on the 190, 290, and main street. Less stress because I know it’s a foreign concept to us but its actually really pleasant not being overwhelmed with road rage to start your morning whether its your own or someone else’s. Not to mention lower cost of living for those who now have the opportunity to live without a car if they don’t want one.

    • Rational Thought
      • Nick

        I’ll hit enter a couple times for you in my next comment ya plug.

    • Cvepo

      “traffic volume and rush hour delays”. If an extra 3 minutes is “traffic”, I hope for anyone’s sake they never have to drive in literally any large city. Buffalo does not have traffic.

  • Mr. B

    “It is a gigantic paved expanse reminiscent of Red Square.”

    More persuasion via hyperbole . . .

    .

  • Ron Spcbufalo

    So the Jetson traffic lanes haven’t opened up yet ? One day cars will drive themselves, and maybe travel 50 feet above ground going 10x the current speed limit.

    I think we should down grade the 198 to a road and use money to cover the other end of the 33 by the museum. Plan for the future of more liveable space for people.

  • 300miles

    “The state Department of Transportation has canceled Wednesday’s final public hearing about the conversion of the Scajaquada Expressway, due to concern about the weather, and will reschedule the hearing in January.”

    http://buffalonews.com/2016/12/13/future-scajaquada-expressway-nearing-decision/

    https://twitter.com/NYSDOTBuffalo/status/809067087553581057

  • grovercleveland

    That was pretty much nothing more than a temper tantrum from a spoiled brat

  • rubagreta

    Fact of Life #1 – There will always be a road cutting through the park. Hopefully, whatever they create is the next best thing to having no road.

    Fact of Life #2 – Your drive through the park will be three minutes longer because of the changes. Deal with it and stop whining. Then, drive around Toronto during the evening rush hour (every highway and every major road in the city) to see what real bad traffic and delays are all about.

  • grovercleveland

    People keep saying that having this road run through the park is ruining it. Can someone tell me how that is? The park is massive and is always packed. Are people not using this park because of this road? Why can’t we have this road, which connects this part of the city to a major artery in and out of the city and this park exist together, like it has for decades? Many people use this road to get to niagara st, to Buff. State, to shop on Elmwood and to even use the park. What are we missing by having this road here? If its MORE green space people want, why aren’t people calling for the zoo and its sea of parking lots to be removed?

    • rubagreta

      The writer of this article and those who agree with him are anti-car, environmental wacko fanatics. The 198 can be turned into something beautiful that everyone (except for the anti-car, environmental wacko fanatics) can appreciate.

      • grovercleveland

        I know that. It just seems that when people ask what is wrong with the road, people say BECAUSE IT GOES THROUGH THE PARK. Yet every time I drive on it or am using the park, it is full of people using the park. What are we missing having that road there?

        • rubagreta

          Nothing missing at all. But it would be nice to have a beautifully landscaped parkway with traffic circles, bike lanes and walking paths.

    • grovercleveland

      So far I’ve heard that this road keeps people from cycling from the park to Medaille. No other arguments than “ITS THROUGH A PARK”

  • Wally Balls

    So its a boulevard, not an expressway — and the only people calling it an expressway are butt hurt meddlers? Got it.

  • Derik Kane

    Meeting is postponed due to weather

  • Doug Wallis

    There is no way a city that has lost 50% of its population since the scajaquada was built and still needs the scajaquada. Much of that population no longer lives along the scajaquada so you can use whatever metrics or numbers you want because the scajaquada is not needed. Buffalo looks insane and incompetent when it comes to expressways and urban planning. Why? Count the access ramps downtown. They are all within roughly 1 mile and Elm/Oak access to I90 is less than a mile from Erie access which is less than 1 mile from Virginia which is about a mile from Tupper which is about 1 mile from Elm/Oak Kensington. Come off it! Every major and midsize city in the nation doesn’t have this many access ramps so close together.

    • Doug Wallis

      btw, now look at how close the Scajaquada is from downtown. Every major and midsize city survives just fine without a cross town expressway so close to downtown. Its ridiculous. Put the traffic back on the side streets and let that traffic feed small businesses along corridors like Amherst, Ferry, Kenmore, etc. Stop the insanity.

    • Rational Thought

      “There is no way a city that has lost 50% of its population since the scajaquada was built and still needs the scajaquada.”

      Buffalo lost 50% of it’s population, Erie County did not. That’s why this expressway is still needed.

      • BlackRockLifer

        So you are saying we need the Scajaquada for the convenience of suburban commuters? The concerns of city residents should come first, we are the people that live here, invest here, and pay taxes here.

        • grovercleveland

          That’s a slippery slope now isn’t it?

          • BlackRockLifer

            It’s not, we in the city have for far too long accepted decisions that negatively impacted our quality of life. It’s great to see pushback and spirited debate around our concerns and our future.

          • grovercleveland

            I guess it comes down to the fact that I really don’t see a demonstrable way that this road negatively impacts quality of life. The park is great and is used and 10s of thousands of people use the road every day.

        • Wise Profit

          There are business owners who live in the burbs and have offices in Buffalo that pay more property taxes in one year than you will in a lifetime. I don’t say this to diminish your contributions (or mine) but rather to point out that even someone in the suburbs can be considered a stakeholder in the community.

          • BlackRockLifer

            Fair point but that’s a two way street of course, city residents contribute much to the suburban economy as well but we don’t meddle in their community decision making. I don’t think the Scajaquada, whatever the outcome is will make or break business owners or commuters, I think the posturing and whining about the changes is way overblown.

          • grovercleveland

            So people in Cheektowaga, who host an airport can say: “Most people who use the airport are traveling to Buffalo, put the airport in Buffalo or remove it”

          • Wise Profit

            To some extent I agree, but in general, metropolitan hubs are fed by areas just outside the hub. Another thing is that those on your side of the debate seem to think that its ONLY suburban commuters who would see the expressway stay as is and I don’t think that accurately represents the population of Buffalo.

          • 300miles

            “There are business owners who live in the burbs and have offices in Buffalo ”
            But the 198 doesn’t really get those people to either destination.

        • Rational Thought

          “So you are saying we need the Scajaquada for the convenience of suburban commuters?”

          Considering that cities all the United States are losing population to the suburbs, it would be in the best interest of cities to make it easy for suburbs to travel into them.

          http://www.wsj.com/articles/suburbs-outstrip-cities-in-population-growth-study-finds-1480766402

          Otherwise cities will shrink even faster as business leave since they no longer have customers.

  • silversport72

    Has there ever been any discussion on putting it underground? If Boston can do it, why can’t we? Surely NYS can come up w/ the money if Mass can.

    • Wise Profit

      “If Boston can do it, why can’t we?”
      The greater Boston metro area represents 80% of the Massachusetts population. You could basically rename Massachusetts “Boston State”. The greater Buffalo metro represents 5% of New Yorkers so its difficult to justify massive state spending on one expressway of a small region relative to the population. Buffalo could raise taxes and pay for it with bonds, but I’m not sure the payback would be worth the risk of issuing the bonds.

    • Rational Thought

      “If Boston can do it, why can’t we? ”

      Medium household income Boston MA, $78,800

      Medium household income Buffalo NY, $51,772

      That’s why.

  • Patrick McNichol

    Great article. High capacity roads are antithetical to parks. Remove it.

    • Rational Thought

      I agree remove the park. It’s a waste of money anyways.

  • OldFirstWard

    It often seems with this site that when a thread approaches 75 or more comments, the topic becomes irrelevant and any serious content just breaks out into repetitive petty arguments between a couple writers.

  • distas

    One lane each direction with roundabouts throughout instead of traffic signals. A true Olmsted Parkway.

  • STOSH

    Elevate the road and make it inaccessible to pedestrians,wheelchairs,bicycles.Make it a road strictly for vehicular traffic only,that way any of the other can get past it with no problems at all.
    Personally i do anything and everything to avoid Buffalo New York because of the BS like this.
    How is the improved Peace Bridge?
    How about the large sporting goods store?
    Go downtown,park in parking lot and get ticketed and towed away.
    Park on street and have to walk out of your way to and back just to pay for parking or find a lot for parking many many blocks away from where you need to go.

    • Rand503

      Thank you for avoiding Buffalo. It improves it a lot.