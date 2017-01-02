Explore Buffalo announces Grain Alley Gala event

If you have not had a chance to check out newly renovated Barrel Factory in the Old First Ward, here’s a great opportunity to do so. You are invited to attend Explore Buffalo’s annual fundraising event on Saturday, January 21, from 7pm to 10 pm. The Grain Alley Gala is a way for Explore Buffalo to kick off the New Year in a way that continues to showcase Buffalo’s architectural heritage, while celebrating current advancements at the same time.
By attending this event, you will be supporting all of the wonderful efforts of Explore Buffalo – the city’s leading touring company. For $60 for general admission, you will get appetizers and an evening of live music. You will also be offered tours of Lakeward Spirits inside The Barrel Factory throughout the evening, along with live and silent auctions and a raffle. Or purchase a VIP Ticket for $90 and get early access (5:30pm), in-depth tours by the building’s developers, a sample of the spirits and a unique specialty drink (one drink during VIP reception), plus a complimentary gift.
Explorer Pass holders will receive a $5 discount.
Tickets can be purchased online at explorebuffalo.org or by calling (716) 245-3032. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Barrel Factory at 65 Vandalia St., and support the continued growth of Explore Buffalo’s educational programs.