Event: Chocolate & Micro Greens Gourmet Dining

A rather unusual dinner is being prepared on Tuesday night. Chances are that you have never had anything quite like this. On Tuesday, January 3, Thinking Elvish Fantasy Chocolate is hosting a seven course dinner that pairs chocolate and micro greens. Throughout the evening, 7 mini courses will be served, featuring tantalizing homemade chocolate, mini micro green side servings, and “unique beverage”.
Due to the smallish size of the vegan chocolate shop, there are only 16 spots available (many already sold). If you’ve been searching for an uncommon dining experience that is completely different than anything else… then maybe this one is for you. Of course this is not a traditional sort of dinner – nothing of the sort. It is a chance to learn something new. Something about vegan chocolate… something about edible pairings… and something about a new Buffalo business that is setting out to change the way we look at chocolate.
Chocolate & Micro Greens Gourmet Dining
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
6:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Thinking Elvish Fantasy Chocolate
423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14222
716-242-1919
$45 – if the event sells out, be sure to ask for upcoming pairing events/dates
Plan to arrive on time enjoy your stay until 9PM. Courses will be served every 12 minutes.
Learn more about Thinking Elvish Fantasy Chocolate