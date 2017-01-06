Discovering I Knew Nothing About My City

I first posted on runner/photographer Jim Cielencki in February of 2016. At the time, Jim had embarked upon a journey to canvas every single mile of city streets in Buffalo – around 700 miles total. Shortly after beginning the heatmapping project, Jim discovered that he wanted to add a different element to his quest. He decided that he would add a photo journal component to his daily runs.
I caught up with Jim a second time in March of 2016, as he was racing to finish his journey in time for the Buffalo Marathon (the last leg of his coverage). By this time, it was clear that Jim was getting a chance to experience the city in ways that were completely unique to his journey. He was seeing things that most of us will never see. But at the same time, he was sharing this powerful experience with us.
Now Jim would like to share his experience in another way. His project ultimately led him to participate in a TEDx talk. Click play on the video below, and learn about Jim’s fascinating quest to explore every single street in Buffalo, all with an open mind.