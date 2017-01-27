Cupid’s Undie Run Comes to Buffalo

Are you ready to have some outdoor fun… while running (and partying) in your undies? If so, then you will happy to hear that Cupid’s Undie Run is coming to Buffalo. Not only does this event give Buffalonians the chance to wear their undies outside (for good reason), it also benefits a charity that helps to fight neurofibromatosis.

Neurofibromatosis (NF) affects 1 in 3,000 people which is more wide spread than Cystic Fibrosis, Duchenes Muscular Dystrophy and Huntington’s Disease.

The run has been wildly successful in other cities so far. 2017 will be the year that the run comes to Buffalo. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 18 at Big Ditch Brewing Company.

As you can see below, this is an event where people actually do wear their undies, party, then run (a mile), and then party some more.

Of course not everyone gets down to the business of bearing the body, but then again… a lot do. It’s a ‘whatever makes you comfortable’ type of event. Runners/partiers can start a team, or they can join a team or they can run solo.

Click here to learn more about the fundraising event, including how to enter, schedule of events, and anything else that you would need to know in order to participate. So far, over $7000 has been raised. The goal is set at $35,000.

As you can see from the photos, this is really going to be a blast. And unlike other events where most people are full clothed, this one is truly about sporting the underwear look as much as… people feel comfortable with. Obviously, running and partying during the winter season, and wearing nothing but underwear, can get a little cold. But that’s why there’s a run and booze!

Have fun… accessorize… wear something red or pink, party… meet some Cupids, and help raise funds for a worthy cause!

Photos: Cupid’s Undie Run