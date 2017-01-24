Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: 520 Ellicott Street

Uniland Development Company’s 520 Ellicott Street project is nearing completion with minor exterior decorative details remaining to be installed. Work on the three-story, 23,000 sq.ft. office building started early last year.

The building is located at the southwest corner of Ellicott and E. Tupper streets on a site that was the longtime home of Frey the Wheelman.

Uniland is marketing the space to professional service providers and healthcare-related practices. Buffalo Dialysis, a division of DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc., has signed a lease for the 6,800 sq.ft. first floor. DaVita is currently building out their interior space.

There is strong interest in the remaining space.

“We are close to signing a new tenant to establish operations in 5,500 square feet on the third floor,” says Jill Pawlik, Uniland Development’s senior marketing manager. “We are also in discussions with several other companies, mostly medical, to lease the remaining space.”

Uniland has plans for further development in the area including the site of the former Frey warehouse at 505 Ellicott and a surface parking lot at 525 Ellicott.  There may be news on that very, very soon.

