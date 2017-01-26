Ciminelli Putting Off Plans for Half of Elmwood Project

Colleen Buzzard, Entangled

January 27-February 28, 2017

Opening Reception: Friday, January 27, 2017, 5:00-8:00 pm

Part of M&T Fourth Friday @TriMain

Colleen Buzzard is a multi-media artist whose work comes out of an interest in the use of information systems like language and maps, charting that which is seemingly unknowable. Her linear installations recognize that systems are often a wild mix of order and disorder. Buzzard’s goal is to “kick” lines off flat planes so that they take on three-dimensional lives. Unencumbered, one line might trace the invisible scaffolds that support us while another moves into space echoing the forces that surround. Buzzard imagines these hidden networks as tangled skeins in which she works to discover an orderliness that lies just beyond comprehension. Forming grids and scribbles, the intersecting lines form nets that may yet catch something worth examining.

Buzzard currently maintains a studio in downtown Rochester, NY where she is also able to present to the public the work of other artists. She began her studio practice in Portland, Oregon at Reed College, working almost exclusively in clay. She lived and worked in England for fourteen years, exhibiting at the Whitechapel Gallery in London and other UK venues. Since returning to the US in 1999, she has created solo and collaborative installations and continues her experiments especially on the verge between two and three dimensions. In 2015 Mercer Gallery in Rochester hosted a solo show of Colleen’s work called Frames of Mind. Her work has been shown in many invitational shows including venues in Hungary, Toronto, and London. Her work is included in collections in the UK, Hungary, Germany, and the USA.

Buffalo Arts Studio (BAS) is a not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to provide affordable studio space and regular public exposure for regional, national, and international artists through exhibitions, and to enrich the community with art classes, mural programs, and public art. Exhibitions, public art projects, and classes help the studio serve as a cultural center. Buffalo Arts Studio is located on the 5th floor of the TriMain building, 2495 Main Street, Suite 500, Buffalo, NY 14214. The gallery is open Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For further information, please contact Shirley Verrico, Curator, at shirley@buffaloartsstudio.org.