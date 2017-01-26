Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Ciminelli Putting Off Plans for Half of Elmwood Project

2 Comments

Bowing to mounting pressure, Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation has decided to withdraw plans for demolitions needed to construct Arbor, the southern of two buildings it has proposed at Elmwood and Potomac avenues. The developer says it will work with neighbors concerned over Arbor’s size and impacts to neighborhood character. It is proceeding with plans for Reverie, the northern structure that has been less controversial (below).

Ciminelli unveiled its $40 million mixed use project in November. The two, five-story buildings were to have retail space, condos, apartments, and both structured and underground parking. Earlier this month, the company applied for demolition permits for the project and also unveiled revised designs that simplified the design of Arbor and lopped a floor off of Reverie. Plans received a chilly reception at the Preservation Board despite the company’s efforts to preserve the brick facades of 976 and 982 Elmwood Avenue (below).

Plans for the 51-unit Reverie are proceeding. 1006-1028 Elmwood Avenue would be demolished.  The dilapidated structure at 584 Potomac Avenue, would be taken down and a public garden and playground area constructed. 588 Potomac will be preserved with minor improvements, and 721 Ashland Avenue would be replaced with a new residential building.

Reverie work is anticipated to take approximately 18- 24 months to complete. Arbor was seen as phase two and was not expected to be complete until 2020.

  • armyof100clowns

    I am . . . disappointed, to say the least. I think this would have been a great project (with a few tweaks) that would ensure the longevity of the facades of 976 and 982. The barely visible Victorians that these store fronts were tacked on to are a rabbit’ warren of rooms, modified to the point of barely communicating what the houses once were. I was in one of them back in 1990, and even then it was in pretty rough shape. My fear is that as these buildings age they will out live their current use and no longer be viable structures for future owners. At that point, the ne

    • armyof100clowns

      Sorry – there is some sort of glitch that cut off my comment and won’t let me edit it.

      So, what I was trying to communicate is that as the building’s structure ages and it becomes a financial burden to maintain, a future owner may request complete demolition of the property. At least in this proposal the most important element was retained, ensuring the beautiful brick store fronts remain for quite some time.

      Besides all of this, density is not a bad thing. Elmwood “Village” is not a village at all. This is a city. Cities that are healthy grow and evolve. If you want a village, go to East Aurora or Ellicottville.