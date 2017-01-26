Ciminelli Putting Off Plans for Half of Elmwood Project

Bowing to mounting pressure, Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation has decided to withdraw plans for demolitions needed to construct Arbor, the southern of two buildings it has proposed at Elmwood and Potomac avenues. The developer says it will work with neighbors concerned over Arbor’s size and impacts to neighborhood character. It is proceeding with plans for Reverie, the northern structure that has been less controversial (below).
Ciminelli unveiled its $40 million mixed use project in November. The two, five-story buildings were to have retail space, condos, apartments, and both structured and underground parking. Earlier this month, the company applied for demolition permits for the project and also unveiled revised designs that simplified the design of Arbor and lopped a floor off of Reverie. Plans received a chilly reception at the Preservation Board despite the company’s efforts to preserve the brick facades of 976 and 982 Elmwood Avenue (below).
Plans for the 51-unit Reverie are proceeding. 1006-1028 Elmwood Avenue would be demolished. The dilapidated structure at 584 Potomac Avenue, would be taken down and a public garden and playground area constructed. 588 Potomac will be preserved with minor improvements, and 721 Ashland Avenue would be replaced with a new residential building.
Reverie work is anticipated to take approximately 18- 24 months to complete. Arbor was seen as phase two and was not expected to be complete until 2020.