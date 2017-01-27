Ciminelli Decides Not to Seek Elmwood Village Demolitions Prior to Project Approvals

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation has decided not to seek any demolitions until the City approves site plans for each portion of its proposed Arbor + Reverie project in the Elmwood Village.

“There has been much discussion this week about Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation’s revised development plans for the Elmwood Bidwell site, known as Arbor + Reverie. And, based on additional consideration and review, our company has now withdrawn the demolition permits for all existing structures, for both project sites, until after we receive site plan approval for the proposed development,” said Paul Ciminelli, president and CEO of Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation.

“Once again, let me formally clear up any confusion and reiterate that there will be no demolition at the site prior to the Green Code going into effect, and that the project will go through the entire approval process as established by the Green Code,” added Ciminelli. “The City of Buffalo has worked long and hard on developing an updated Green Code and our team has been closely following the changes to ensure our project is aligned with the new Code.”

With that news, we are getting a better look at what Ciminelli is proposing to build along Elmwood, Potomac, and Ashland avenues thanks to a Planning Board submission. Earlier this week Ciminelli decided to delay and modify its plans for its Arbor building proposed for Elmwood at Bidwell while moving forward with the northern portions of its mixed-use development.

Below is a summary of the information contained in the project application:

Two levels of structured parking in Reverie are the main support for the development’s vehicular needs. Also in Reverie, an eclectic form of commercial spaces will line Elmwood, breaking in the middle to carve out an activated, public courtyard space. Levels two through four contain residences with terrace and courtyard space. The “simple, yet refined” new three-story residential constructions at Ashland and 584 Potomac make the link to the neighborhood to the west. A rehabilitated 588 Potomac will preserve the locally renowned horizontal Roman brick.

Reverie

1006, 1010, 1020, 1024, and 1028 Elmwood Avenue consist of 0.83 acres of land with five existing mixed-use structures present. The structures currently consist of residential and commercial space providing for fourteen residential units, three commercial units and 30 parking spaces. The proposed action for this site is demolition of 1006-1028 Elmwood Avenue to construct Reverie, a four-story mixed-use residential building providing for 51 residential units, four retail spaces and 101 parking spaces. All of the parking spaces will be enclosed within the structure.

721 Ashland

721 Ashland is a 0.12 acre parcel of land with an existing two-story residential structure. The structure currently consists of eight one-bedroom, one-bathroom units, and does not provide any off-street parking. The proposed action for this property is to demolish the existing structure to provide for the construction of a new building which will provide seven one-bedroom, one-bathroom units and two studio apartments. Off-street parking for these units will be provided within the structured parking at Reverie.

584 Potomac

584 Potomac is a 0.07 acre parcel of land with an existing two-story residential structure. The structure currently consists of five one-bedroom, one-bathroom residential units and one studio apartment. The proposed action for this property is to demolish the existing structure to provide for the construction of a new building which will provide two one-bedroom, one-bathroom units and two two-bedroom, two-bathroom units. Off-street parking for these units will be provided within the structured parking at Reverie.

588 Potomac

588 Potomac is a 0.07 acre parcel of land with an existing two-story residential structure present. The structure contains two two-bedroom, one-bathroom units and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit. The proposed action for this property is full rehabilitation, both interior and exterior, to provide for updated living space.

A representative for the project will be presenting an overview of the revised project to the Planning Board on Monday. The Board is not being asked to take action on the project.