Chillabration @ Canalside

It’s winter. Are you having fun yet? Well, if for some reason you’re not enjoying this lovely winter, there’s still plenty of time to jump right in and have a good time. Whether it’s skiing or ice biking, there are a wealth of options to consider when the snow starts to fall.
For some people, hitting the slopes is all that they need when the snow starts to fall. For others, a good winter festival is in order.
From Friday, January 13 to Sunday, January 16, Canalside will be the place to be. That’s where the annual Chillabration winter festival will be held.
2017 and will include:
– Native American snow snake
– A petting zoo
– Ice sculptures & carvings
– Amusement rides
– Fire dancing
– Children’s activities & crafts
– On-Ice Performances
– A vendor market with local artisans
– Live music
– Extra food and beverage options
This year, there will be some additional activities to look forward to:
- On Friday, A Dinosaur Skate will take place from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m with dinosaur themed children’s crafts and activities from the Buffalo Museum of Science plus Skate Great, Inc. T-Rex skaters on-ice!
- On Saturday, from 10 a.m – 4 p.m., you can be a spectator in the Catholic Health Bonspiel Tournament where high schools in 4 teams of 4 compete against each other every hour.
- On Saturday, from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. visit the BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York Cruiser to get gloves & a voucher for a FREE hot chocolate. (while supplies last)
- On Monday, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Skate Great, Inc. & BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York will be doing on ice kids activities from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.; WUFO MIX will be broadcasting live and have special programing in the Canalside Winter Lodge presented by Airbnb and a musical performance from Buffalo’s own Empress & The Royals from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Chillabration will start on Friday, January 13 at 5 p.m. and run during open skating hours, which are Friday, January 13 till 10 p.m.; Saturday, January 14 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, January 15 & Monday, January 16 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
For more information, visit Facebook.