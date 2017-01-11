Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Chillabration @ Canalside

It’s winter. Are you having fun yet? Well, if for some reason you’re not enjoying this lovely winter, there’s still plenty of time to jump right in and have a good time. Whether it’s skiing or ice biking, there are a wealth of options to consider when the snow starts to fall.

For some people, hitting the slopes is all that they need when the snow starts to fall. For others, a good winter festival is in order.

From Friday, January 13 to Sunday, January 16, Canalside will be the place to be. That’s where the annual Chillabration winter festival will be held.

2017 and will include:

– Native American snow snake
– A petting zoo
– Ice sculptures & carvings
– Amusement rides
– Fire dancing
– Children’s activities & crafts
– On-Ice Performances
– A vendor market with local artisans
– Live music
– Extra food and beverage options

This year, there will be some additional activities to look forward to:

Chillabration will start on Friday, January 13 at 5 p.m. and run during open skating hours, which are Friday, January 13 till 10 p.m.; Saturday, January 14 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, January 15 & Monday, January 16 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

