Check In: Buffalo Brewing Company

Author: Schyler Norton

The last time Buffalo Rising covered Buffalo Brewing Company (BBC) was in 2014 during its Kickstarter campaign. We are happy to report that BBC is doing very well. Since opening on July 30th 2016 in Larkinville, Buffalo Brewing Company beer demand has been higher than supply, leaving the company unable to pursue sales to restaurants and bars. Of course, I can think of worse problems for a business owner to have, realizing that sometimes organic growth is best.

John Domres, sole proprietor of Buffalo Brewing Company, started brewing beer 10 years ago when a friend gave him a home brewing kit. From the first time he brewed, John knew it was something he wanted to do for the rest of his life. In 2009, despite his parents’ apprehensions, John decided to attend brewing school in California. This was at a time before the craft brewing business had taken off in Buffalo. Now John’s hard work is evidently paying off.

First, he opened Buffalo Brewing Company with the support of Kickstarter backers, whom he credits for his success. “Without them, Buffalo Brewing Company wouldn’t be here today,” Domres notes. In addition, John worked with Community Beer Works where he gained additional experience, insight and inspiration. For me that collaboration between local brewers makes the words on the wall of Buffalo Brewing Company ring true, “good neighbors, great beer!”

John knows Buffalo well. When asked if it was hard to break into the Buffalo brewing scene he responded, “Not really, Buffalo can support a lot of breweries.” After all we are “a drinking town with a sports problem.” Overall Buffalo Brewing Company has seen the most success with its 1842 Vienna Lager – the brewery’s top seller of 2016.

But ever since the 1901 I.P.A came out late last year, it has been the new bestseller. The company has five core beers that are available year round at the brewery’s Larkinville location – 1804 American Pale Ale, 1813 Porter, 1842 Vienna Lager, 1825 I.P.A, and 1901 I.P.A.

Buffalo Brewing Company has very exciting things in store for 2017. In February, the tasting room will open on Sundays, and seasonal beer is expected to launch soon. In addition, the company is planning to begin supplying to restaurants and bars. An ambitious goal is to produce 30 types of beer per year, which is something all beer lovers can look forward to.

Buffalo Brewing Company tasting room is currently open Thursday and Friday 4-8pm and Saturday 12-8pm. They expect to be open six days a week by the start of summer.

Buffalo Brewing Company | 314 Myrtle Avenue | Buffalo NY 14206 | (716) 868-2218 | Facebook