This Saturday, Together WNY is hosting a Cash Mob at Talking Leaves. There will be a second Cash Mob at Sweet_ness7 on February 23. The concept of the Cash Mob originated in Buffalo NY (see here). Since the first event was held in Buffalo, a number of other cities have picked up on the Cash Mob movement.
We help businesses grow, we make people happy, we get stuff for ourselves, we have a great time, and we have a chance to meet other people!
If you have never participated in a Cash Mob (it’s based on the premise of a Flash Mob), then the concept is fairly easy to grasp. On the day of the Cash Mob, shoppers go to the intended target business and infuse it with their hard earned dollars. The infusion of funds gives the small business a boost, and the money spent circulates within the community. It’s as easy as that.
Please consider attending these two Cash Mobs. More information can be found on the Stronger Together WNY Facebook page.
Cash Mob!
Talking Leaves | Saturday, January 28, 2017 | 11 AM – 1 PM
951 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY
Cash Mob!
Sweet_ness 7 Cafe | Thursday, February 23, 2017 | 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM
220 Grant Street | Buffalo NY