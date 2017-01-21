Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo’s Limbo Queen Spotted at Philadelphia Airport

Buffalonian Shemika Charles was recently spotted at the Philadelphia airport, doing what she does best. During her layover, Shemika decided that it was time to practice the art of limbo dancing, which she has taken to an entirely different level. The scene of the limbo dancer wriggling under a row of concourse seating was not only captured on video, it was also picked up on DailyMail

It’s good to see that the 23 year old is still up to her old tricks. Over the years, Shemika has managed to break two Guinness Book of World Records. Buffalo’s Limbo Queen has been seen shimmying under cars, lower than beer bottles, and attempting just about anything else that looks challenging… including airport seating. She has made numerous TV show appearances and also performs halftime shows at numerous NBA games throughout the year.

