For The Music Productions (FTMP) will be hosting the 2017 Buffalo’s Hip Hop Fest on Sunday, February 19 at Mohawk Place.
The festival brings together some of the best local acts around, and special guests, including No Ceilings Entertainment, LumberJackMatt, Shanta Fanta, Da Villy Kids, Conscious, Mark Lee, Skillievanille, & The Md.
The city’s hip hop scene continues to make waves, thanks partially to the producers/promoters who continue to host these types of hip-hop shows.
To check out the various acts, and to listen/watch a few of the videos from participating performers, click this Facebook link.
FTMP Events Presents:
Buffalo’s Hip Hop Fest
Sunday, February 19, 2017
$7 presale / $10 at the door
16+ (ID Required) – No ID/No Entry
Doors open at 6:00pm
Tickets: http://www.purplepass.com/
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/
at: Mohawk Place
47 E Mohawk St
Buffalo, NY 14203