Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo On Tap

0 Comments

It’s a great time to be living in Buffalo – especially if you’re a beer lover. Whether you are ordering your favorite local beer at a neighborhood pub, or sipping a prized beer from overseas, access to stellar beers is everywhere.

Not to mention all of the beer festivals, including the one that is coming up this Saturday – Buffalo On Tap.

150+ craft beers, 75+ breweries, stormtroopers, Crownhole, live music and more! It’s all going down this Saturday!

Buffalo On Tap

Saturday, January 14, 2017

12 PM – 9:30 PM

Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

153 Franklin Street, Buffalo, New York 14202

Lead image: Buffalo On Tap

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

5857 posts