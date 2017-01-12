It’s a great time to be living in Buffalo – especially if you’re a beer lover. Whether you are ordering your favorite local beer at a neighborhood pub, or sipping a prized beer from overseas, access to stellar beers is everywhere.
Not to mention all of the beer festivals, including the one that is coming up this Saturday – Buffalo On Tap.
150+ craft beers, 75+ breweries, stormtroopers, Crownhole, live music and more! It’s all going down this Saturday!
Saturday, January 14, 2017
12 PM – 9:30 PM
Buffalo Niagara Convention Center
153 Franklin Street, Buffalo, New York 14202
Lead image: Buffalo On Tap