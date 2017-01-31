Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo Fun-a-Day 2017 by Sugar City

0 Comments

Fun-a-Day is back!

This is Sugar City’s way to ensure that everyone has a measurable amount of enjoyment throughout the month of February. The way it works is this: Think of something that you have always wanted to learn or accomplish, and then work on it every single day in February. The challenge is to not only do the activity, but to document and/or chart the activity. Maybe you always wanted to learn to play the guitar? Paint? Learn to knit? Or whittle a whistle? Everyone has something that he or she would like to accomplish. Now it’s time for people to figure out a challenge. Then, fill out this form.

Buffalo Fun-a-Day is Inspired by Philadelphia’s ArtClash Collective Fun-A-Day.

Once a person has completed the month-long assignment, he or she can drop off the creation and/or the documentation at Sugar City. Then, there will be an art opening in mid-March, where the entrant will get to show off the new talent. Remember, Fun-a-Day is part documentation (photo, video, word passage, etc.) and part overall accomplishment (the end result).

By participating in this event, you will be astonished by what can be accomplished, especially when you are held to the daily task at hand.

DATES:
February: Month of creating
March 01-12: Project drop off (Exact times will be emailed in February)
March 16: Art opening
April 07: Last day of the show
April 08-16: Project pick up

For more information, visit this Facebook page.

Feel free to use the hashtag #buffalofunaday to share your work as the month goes on.

Sarah drew a mushroom everyday

 

Ani made a potholder everyday

 

Linda had a non-alcoholic drink everyday

 

Sarah took a double exposure photo of a friend a day

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising