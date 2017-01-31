Buffalo Fun-a-Day 2017 by Sugar City

Fun-a-Day is back!

This is Sugar City’s way to ensure that everyone has a measurable amount of enjoyment throughout the month of February. The way it works is this: Think of something that you have always wanted to learn or accomplish, and then work on it every single day in February. The challenge is to not only do the activity, but to document and/or chart the activity. Maybe you always wanted to learn to play the guitar? Paint? Learn to knit? Or whittle a whistle? Everyone has something that he or she would like to accomplish. Now it’s time for people to figure out a challenge. Then, fill out this form.

Buffalo Fun-a-Day is Inspired by Philadelphia’s ArtClash Collective Fun-A-Day.

Once a person has completed the month-long assignment, he or she can drop off the creation and/or the documentation at Sugar City. Then, there will be an art opening in mid-March, where the entrant will get to show off the new talent. Remember, Fun-a-Day is part documentation (photo, video, word passage, etc.) and part overall accomplishment (the end result).

By participating in this event, you will be astonished by what can be accomplished, especially when you are held to the daily task at hand.

DATES:

February: Month of creating

March 01-12: Project drop off (Exact times will be emailed in February)

March 16: Art opening

April 07: Last day of the show

April 08-16: Project pick up

For more information, visit this Facebook page.

Feel free to use the hashtag #buffalofunaday to share your work as the month goes on.