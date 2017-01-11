Buffalo Bisons Hot Stove Prospect Showcase

As a way to get more Buffalonians tuned into baseball, specifically the Toronto Blue Jays (Major League Baseball) as they relate to their Minor League counterparts The Buffalo Bisons, a Hot Stove Prospect Showcase is scheduled to be held at the Adam’s Mark hotel.
The Bison’s Hot Stove Prospect Showcase will feature a number of the Toronto Blue Jays organization’s top prospects, including SS Richard Urena (MLB.com #1, BA #5), OF Anthony Alford (BA #2, MLB.com#3), RHP Sean Reid-Foley (MLB.com #2, BA #3), RHP Conner Greene (BA #4, MLB.com #10), 1B Rowdy Tellez (BA #6, MLB.com #9), C Reese McGuire (MLB.com #4), INF Jon Berti, LHP Ryan Borucki, RHP Wil Browning, LHP Tim Mayza, and RHP Glenn Sparkman.
The Hot Stove Prospect Showcase will also feature:
- Several activities for kids, including ‘Speed of Pitch’, a coloring station as well as fun carnival games
- Special Mascot Photo Station
- One lucky fan will win a special ‘Celery Prize Pack’ for telling the beloved mascot racer why they love Celery and what it means to them
- Special sale on all Bisons Merchandise on site
- Complimentary Coca-Cola soft drinks and popcorn for all fans
- Special door prizes will also be awarded
The Hot Stove Prospect Showcase will take place on Saturday, January 14 at the Adam’s Mark Hotel – 120 Church Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 11:00 am – 1:30 pm
Doors to the event will open at 11:00 a.m. with the prospects available for autographs starting at 11:30 a.m.
Admission to the Hot Stove Prospect Showcase is just a $10 donation to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation (at the door) and the first 500 in attendance will receive a special Bisons/Blue Jays autograph card and a FREE Opening Day ticket to the Bisons game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on April 6, 2017. There will also be FREE parking at the Adam’s Mark Hotel (while spaces last) and concessions will be available for purchase.