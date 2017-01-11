“Buffalo Becomes First City to Bid Minimum Parking Goodbye”

CityLab (from The Atlantic) has spelled out some of its own insight into the recent signing of The Green Code. The article makes some interesting observations as it breaks down certain aspects of the code, for those unfamiliar with it. The conversation primarily delves into parking, an issue that has plagued this city for years. The Green Code will finally alleviate much of the unnecessary parking requirements that have gone hand in hand with past developments.
Buffalo is removing parking minimums city wide. Critics of the Green Code find that these changes might create an affordable housing crises. Before the code was signed, advocates were pushing for inclusionary zoning. That’s coming from one segment of the population. In the meantime, for another segment of people, being the first to “bid minimum parking requirements goodbye” is a good thing, and something that should have happened years ago.
