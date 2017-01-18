Broadway Redevelopment Project Planned

Another project is coming to a stretch of Broadway between downtown and Jefferson Avenue. Dr. Uzo Ihenko is proposing to convert 343-345 Broadway into a mix of residential, retail, and commercial space.
The residential component of the project will consist of approximately forty one and two-bedroom workforce housing units. The project carries an $8.7 million price tag.
Dr. Ihenko has been given tentative approval for a $750,000 loan from the Buffalo Urban Development Corporations’ Buffalo Building Reuse Loan Fund that provides low interest gap financing for adaptive reuse and new construction projects.
“The project reinforces connection between the East Side, Michigan Avenue Heritage Corridor and the central business district,” says Brandye Merriweather, BUDC Vice President – Downtown Development.
There’s a nice cluster of projects forming along Broadway. More in a future post.