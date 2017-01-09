Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

State to Support Light Rail Extension to Amherst, Other Projects

Governor Cuomo in his State of the State 2017 address promised State support to extend the light rail system to the UB Amherst North Campus and establishment of a transit hub in the DL&W terminal at the foot of Main Street.  The projects are part of the Buffalo Billion II program unveiled today that includes 20 different programs and initiatives totaling $500 million.

“The first Buffalo Billion brought new life and new energy back to Western New York, and this investment will ensure the momentum continues,” Governor Cuomo said. “The second phase of the Buffalo Billion will build on the success of strategic initiatives that have already made dramatic improvements to the region’s quality of life and create new economic opportunities for all Buffalonians. This is exactly the kind of transformation New York invests in and these achievements will ensure that the Queen City is nothing short of world-class once again.”

The second phase of the Buffalo Billion proposes to accomplish this through an approach that includes funding through Governor Cuomo’s Regional Economic Development Council Awards process along with the following initiatives:

Revitalization and Smart Growth Efforts
East Side Revitalization Initiative: Invest in targeted place-making improvements on key east side corridors—Fillmore, Jefferson, Michigan and Bailey Avenues—which will help leverage additional investment in key, historic assets such as the Central Terminal, MLK Park, and the Broadway Market. Building on the Buffalo Billion’s original $45 million investment in the Northland Corridor, Phase II proposes an additional investment for further site acquisition, brownfield remediation and place-making to further secure Northland Corridor’s future as a light manufacturing neighborhood.

Main Street Revitalization Initiative: Buffalo Billion Phase II proposes a transformative investment along 10 miles of Buffalo’s central spine, Main Street, from the Outer Harbor, Inner Harbor and medical campus to the University at Buffalo’s North Campus. Priority investments include: place-making and access at the outer harbor, as well as attracting a private developer to reimagine the long-vacant DL&W terminal.

Connecting Economic Progress by Rail: Develop a new commuter rail and multi-modal station in downtown Buffalo and completing Buffalo’s light rail extension to University at Buffalo’s North Campus will provide 20,000+ students access to downtown Buffalo and the waterfront, as well as connect urban job seekers with suburban employment centers, helping Buffalo to deliver economic inclusion for all the region’s workers. Additionally, a new train station will replace Buffalo’s outdated Exchange Street station which has been in need of repair for some time.

Suburban Redevelopment/Bethlehem Steel: Bethlehem Steel represents the largest manufacturing/industrial land tract in a first-ring suburb. Phase II envisions acquiring up to an additional 250 acres of land to clear the way for future growth.

Downtown Revitalization Initiative: Similar to 2016’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Phase II would create a competitive grant program for place-making strategies to revitalize the downtown areas of suburban small cities, villages and towns in the greater Buffalo/Niagara area.

The Buffalo Blueway: Create a network of expanded public access points to waterways and historic, cultural and natural assets to spur revitalization and tourism in the Buffalo/Niagara Region.

Encouraging Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Health & Life Science Sectors: No element of the Buffalo Billion has done more to build the brand of the New Buffalo than 43 North, the world’s largest business idea competition. Phase II of the Buffalo Billion proposes to double down on another 5 years of the competition with enhanced mentorship and continued 43North equity participation.

New investment at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus will support new and expanded incubator/accelerator/lab and maker space to continue to accommodate the region’s growth of start-ups (up 105 percent since 2012), as well as investment in better-commercializing the intellectual property created at colleges and universities as part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. A Strategic Investment Fund will also fuel public/private partnerships in life science.

Tourism
The first phase of the Buffalo Billion helped leveraged more than $200 million of private investment in Niagara Falls and Phase II plans to build on that progress. New investments include the strategic acquisition of distressed lands adjacent to Niagara Falls State Park and the restoration of architectural masterpieces by Frank Lloyd Wright will be completed to increase their attraction as a magnet for global tourism.

Developing Workforce and Advanced Manufacturing
Buffalo Manufacturing Works, the Western New York Workforce Training Center for manufacturing and energy that was funded through the original Buffalo Billion, will go a long way toward serving the more than 130,000 underemployed individuals in the region, but Phase II envisions investing with many workforce partners in the region to scale up efforts to address the underemployed population more comprehensively.

The facility will move from its temporary location to Northland, which will be transformed into a revitalized mixed use neighborhood that includes light manufacturing and workforce training, as well as residential and retail locations. This is central to inclusive economic growth for the east side and the greater Buffalo/Niagara area. A Strategic Investment Fund will also fuel public/private partnerships in advanced manufacturing, while a workforce development fund will help ensure Western New Yorkers are prepared for the jobs of the future.

In addition, Cuomo promised to “embrace ride-sharing services” like Uber and lyft Upstate saying, “if it makes sense for Downstate, it makes sense for Upstate.”

 

  • Flyguy2pt0

    Hoping steps 2 and 3 in the future include Buffalo Niagara Airport via Larkinville and Central Terminal (AMTRAK and or HS Rail epicenter with connect to Metro Lines regionally), and a Niagara Falls International Airport and NF Downtown routes via Tonawanda’s as well all connected into DT Buff hub Metro transfer station. Hopefully make the region super tourist friendly and no need for cars for international tourists to region. If population growth is unlikely then perhaps going after a big tourist market can bring the economic activity into the region kind of like a super sized tourist town that banks its money during the tourist season and then becomes a sleepy town in off season.

    • harlan

      Seriuosly?!?!? NF airport metro rail? That airport only had 118,000 enplanements for the whole year. It averages less than one commercial flight per day on a year round basis and for that you think there is a need for high speed rail service.

      That makes even less sense then the money that was pissed away on the NF Amtrack station.

      • No_Illusions

        You’re forgetting that there’s also the Era G Ross Aerospace Museum, the Niagara Falls airbase and a bunch of warehouses/offices.

        While it would make sense to build a line to that airport by itself, it does deserve a stop if there were to be a line passing by.

    • Randy503

      The NF airport is severely underutilized, but could come into it’s own someday. I believe that will only work when the NF airport is connected to other airports via high speed rail. Then it would only need a shuttle to move people to the actual Falls for tourism.

  • Josh Robinson

    A rail connection to UB North would definitely increase ridership (which already ranks #22 among LRTs nationwide), and save UB some money from having to run the Stampede buses back and forth. It would also help alleviate parking woes at the medical campus, with med students being able to take the train right to the new UB School from their dorms.

    I would love to see the Metro eventually make its way out to the airport, but that connection wouldn’t have the guaranteed ridership that this one does. It’s a no-brainer as long as we can figure out the crossings aboveground (and funding of course).

    • Randy503

      It would be good to extend the metro to UB Amherst, but it will run into a lot of local opposition, that’s for sure.

      I would rather they focus on extending the line to the airport via Larkinville, Central Terminal, and Walden Galleria. Over time, that will actually garner a fair amount of usage since it would go deep into the suburbs. And for an extra mile or two, it could be extended to ECC North, connecting those students to downtown. With an end stop at ECC North, Amherst and Clarence commuters would have a real option to travel downtown, and there is plenty of land to build parking ramps there.

      • Josh Robinson

        Yes, I’m pretty sure the notion of city folk hitching the train to lillywhite Amherst is one of the boogeymen that killed the extension decades ago. UB needs to throw their weight behind this; they have a rare opportunity to connect their campuses and the new Med School all at once.

        I disagree that the Larkinville extension would be more worthwhile. It can be quite difficult to get commuters to give up their cars (the Medical Campus has struggled to get workers to take the train instead of parking in a ramp for years). But college students are often carless already, and thousands would use the train to traverse between campuses and reach the nightlife downtown. They are the ridership we should be targeting, at least for a first extension.

      • No_Illusions

        The town of Amherst has said that they now support an extension…as long as they don’t have to pay for it.

        Also, the area of Amherst the Metrorail would pass through is filled with students and poorer residents. Pretty sure all the big box stores and the Boulevard Mall should be pretty excited. That’s 30,000 potential customers with easier access to stores.