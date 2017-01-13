There’s something about the work of local artist Bradley Widman that I find completely mesmerizing. His oil paintings inspired by the arts and crafts movement are simply captivating. The artist uses earth tones to depict his “his unique body of work conveying spiritually and psychologically charged allegory.” Moreover, his simplistic style is ultimately far more complex than it looks. Widman is able to capture the imagination in a way that perplexes the viewer. Images that would typically be characterized as motionless, are actually alive with emotion. It’s as if the characters in his works were “up to something” just before being caught by the brushstrokes of the artist.
Bradley has recently be juried into The Arts and Craftsmen Guild.
1045 Elmwood Gallery for the Arts is pleased to announce their next featured art show “Portions of Consciousness.”
Bradley Widman’s Portions of Consciousness
Exhibit on view January 19 through February 25, 2017
Opening Reception with the artist: Saturday, January 21, 2-5 pm
Gallery Hours – Thursday & Friday 11-5, Saturday 11-4, by appointment, special event, or by chance
1045 Elmwood Gallery for the Arts, 1045 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
