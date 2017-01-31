Are you happy being single? Are you single, and looking for other singles to hang with on Valentine’s Day? Are you single and thinking that your singular counterpart might be in attendance at the upcoming Black Hearts Singles Party?

There are so many reasons for singles to attend this fun loving event. From the booze to feigning the possession of a black heart, Valentine’s day does not have to be a super lovey-dovey occasion for everyone. In fact, there are a ton of singles out there looking for the perfect anti-Valentine’s Day event to attend. In the end, it’s all about being with others who feel the same way.

On Tuesday, February 14, from 9 PM to 12 AM, Lockhouse Distillery & Bar will be hosting Black Hearts Singles Party. The event will feature erotic toys for sale by Tessa Lowe of Primrose Path Boutique, DJ Malik Von Saint will be spinning, and there will be a kissing booth set up, just in case things get out of hand. For those who would rather sit at the bar in the corner and observe, there’s going to be plenty to look at. Whatever it is that you fancy, you are sure to find it on February 14, 2017.

It’s time to make the couples jealous. It’s time to attend the Black Hearts Singles Party.

Black Hearts Singles Party

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

9 PM – 12 AM

Lockhouse Distillery | 41 Columbia Street | Buffalo, New York 14204

Drink Specials: $7 1955 Rose Cocktail | $6 Just (Rose) Married Cocktail | $6 Lockhouse Call Drinks | $4 Lockhouse Shots | Beer Specials TBA

