Big Deal: 69 Delaware Avenue Sold

A Tulsa-based firm has planted its flag on Niagara Square. Gold Wynn Delaware BAC LLC purchased 69 Delaware, AKA 3 Niagara Square, for $5 million today. The seller was 69 Delaware Avenue Associates LLC.

Gold Wynn has properties in Tulsa, Los Angeles, and Buffalo including the Bennet Apartments on E. Morris Avenue, an apartment building at 1165 Delaware, and the Pan American Apartments at 1016 Amherst Street.

Gold Wynn may or may not be planning a residential conversion. According to the firm’s website, they do have an extensive commercial space portfolio:

A family business offering the perfect rental to call home. The Wynn Group of Companies was established over 40 years ago. It started as a small family-run enterprise and continues to be family owned and operated. The Wynn Group of Companies has grown to include over 4500 residential units and 3 million sq ft of commercial space, a home and condominium building division and a fitness chain, making it possible for more people to connect with The Wynn Group – a dedicated company and trusted name.

  • Tahooter

    What is the occupancy rate in bldg now?